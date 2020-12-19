Yankton earned a doubleheader sweep of Harrisburg in club high school bowling action on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
For the second time this season, the Yankton girls had a match come down to a roll-off, tied 25-25. This time, Teighlor Karstens rolled a strike to lift the Gazelles to a 10-9 victory.
Yankton lost a tiebreaker roll-off to Sioux Falls Washington in the season opener.
Zara Bitsos rolled a 222 high game and 610 series for Yankton (3-2). Karstens finished with a 204 high game and 551 series. Rylie Hoerner added a 192 high game and 508 series for the Gazelles.
Beau Anderson led Harrisburg with a 220 high game and 606 series. Isabella Abbas had a 179 high game and 468 series for the Tigers.
The Yankton boys overcame a 300 game by Harrisburg’s Brayden Miller in a 36-14 victory.
For Yankton (4-1), Carter Teply rolled a 220 high game and 610 series to lead the way. Gage Becker posted a 214 high game and 588 series. Josh Bern, who signed to compete for Morningside earlier this week, added a 216 high game and 574 series for the Bucks.
Miller finished with a 654 series for Harrisburg. Michael Oakland added a 211 high game and 582 series.
Yankton returns to action on Jan. 8, hosting West Central. Start time is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
In JV action, Yankton improved to 3-2 with a 46-4 rout of the Tigers.
For Yankton, Sean Turner rolled a 199 high game and 566 series. Nate Myer finished with a 195 high game and 498 series. Christian Weier added a 175 high game and 490 series.
