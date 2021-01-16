MADISON — Area programs will be involved in all five games of the Dakota State Boys’ Basketball Classic, Jan. 23, at the DSU Fieldhouse in Madison.
Menno will face Great Plains Lutheran in the first contest of the day, a 1:30 p.m. start. Freeman will face Sanborn Central-Woonsocket at 3 p.m., followed by Parkston against Baltic at 4:30 p.m. Gayville-Volin draws Garretson at 6 p.m., with Andes Central-Dakota Christian facing Bridgewater-Emery in the final game, a 7:30 p.m. start.
