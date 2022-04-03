VERMILLION — South Dakota captured eight events Saturday at the USD Early Bird, with the day at the Lillibridge Track Complex capped off by a top-10 nationally ranked mark in the women’s pole vault.
Freshman Marleen Mülla rolled to a victory in the women’s pole vault at the end of the night by clearing a personal best of 14-5 ½ (4.41m). Mülla’s height ranks sixth in the NCAA this season and fourth all-time in USD history.
South Dakota swept four of the top-five marks in the event. Second-year freshmen Jaidyn Garrett and Cassidy Mooneyhan took second and third, respectively, with a clearance of 13-3 ¾ (4.06m). Fourth-year junior Deidra Marrison finished fifth.
From the end of the meet to the first event, South Dakota’s list of personal record performances were abound. Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan captured the men’s discus for the first title of the meet. He launched the discus a personal best of 186-0 ¾ (56.71m) for third in USD program history. While Sullivan’s fourth throw was the furthest of the competition, he had four throws past his previous PR. The new mark leads the Summit League this season. Fifth-year seniors Matt Slagus and Jackson Coker took fourth and fifth in the field, respectively.
The Coyotes clocked the three-fastest times in the women’s 400-meter hurdles this afternoon with a podium sweep in the race. Freshman Moe Bridgen crossed the finish line in 1:00.48 for a new league-leading time. Sophomore Jacy Pulse took second in 1:00.56 and fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding was third in 1:00.87. Bridgen and Pulse moved to fifth and sixth, respectively, on USD’s career charts.
Sophomore Erin Kinney led from tape to tape in the 100 meters, improving her outdoor best in the event to 11.75 seconds. She leads the Summit in the 100 meters this season and moved to seventh in USD history with today’s time.
Third-year sophomore Helen Gould improved her league-leading steeple time by winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a season-best time of 10:55.71.
USD snagged the top-two spots in the men’s 200 meters. Sophomore Demar Francis took the tape in 21.23 seconds. Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz posted a time of 21.45 seconds for runner-up. Kautz also finished runner-up in the 100 meters in 10.61 seconds.
Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp launched a personal best of 198-11 (60.63m) on her second throw of the hammer competition. The mark topped the field Saturday and ranks second in USD program history.
Recent Coyote graduate Zack Anderson (Parker) captured the high jump with a clearance of 7-1 ½ (2.17m). Fourth-year junior Jack Durst jumped 6-7 (2.01m) for fourth place.
Freshman Danii Anglin leaped an outdoor best height of 5-10 (1.78m) to finish runner-up in the women’s high jump. The height ranks third in USD program history. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring placed third in 5-8 ¾ (1.75m)
With a personal-best day in the throws, third-year sophomore Meredith Clark finished runner-up in both the shot put and discus. Clark improved her shot put best by just over an inch, launching it 47-2 ½ (14.39m), which ranks seventh in USD history. She also sent the discus a personal best 159-4 (48.57m) for sixth in USD history. Fourth-year junior Josephine Starner took fifth in the shot put and Knapp was fifth in the discus.
Kinney added a runner-up finish in the 200 meters to her 100 title. She clocked 24.67 seconds with a negative wind reading. Freshman Anna Robinson took fourth.
Third-year sophomore Ella Byers closed hard in the women’s 1,500 meters to finish runner-up in 4:37.01. Sophomore Abrielle Jirele finished just two seconds back in fourth place.
Sullivan took second in the men’s hammer throw, launching it 195-8 (59.63m). Slagus was third in 193-10 (59.09m) and fourth-year junior Kaden Elder tallied a personal best of 185-0 (56.38m). Elder remains ninth in USD program history.
Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock crossed the finish line in third place in the 5,000 meters, clocking a time of 14:49.96.
Fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski placed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.50 and fourth-year sophomore Haley Arens finished just behind in fourth.
Three freshmen added top-five performances in their events. Averi Schmeichel was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.22 seconds), Renee Brummels was fourth in the triple jump (37-7 ¾, 11.47m), Caelyn Valandra-Prue finished fifth in the 400 meters (57.54 seconds).
South Dakota travels to Wichita, Kansas, for the K.T. Woodman Classic next week. Multi-event action kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Marty/Others Of Interest
Mount Marty won two events and had several other top-10 finishes in the Lancers’ first outdoor effort of the season.
Paul Paul won the 400 (48.14), with teammate Nathan Simons (49.14) placing sixth. In the 400 hurdles, Jesse Van Hemert won in 53.81, with Zander Widener (57.01) 10th.
Also for the Lancer men, Marcus Jnofinn was fifth in the 100 (10.75) and Taven McKee (Gayville-Volin) was ninth in the 200 (22.37). Donovan Breckenridge, Simons, McKee and Van Hemert teamed up to place fourth in the 1600 relay (3:19.77).
On the women’s side, Elianna Clark (Gayville-Volin) was seventh in the 100 (12.45) and ran on a pair of top-10 finishes in relays. Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl, Ashinee George and Calli Davis joined Clark to finish fifth in the 1600 relay (4:04.69). Ariel Waller, Davis and Aniya Teppo joined Clark to finish 10th in the 400 relay (49.97).
Next up for Mount Marty is the Sioux City (Iowa) Relays, April 8-9.
Also on the women’s side, Wayne State senior Allie Rosener (Hartington, Nebraska) was 10th in the steeplechase, finishing the 3,000-meter event in 11:42.72. Callie Boomsma (Yankton) helped South Dakota State to fourth in the 400 relay, anchoring the Jackrabbits to a time of 46.97
