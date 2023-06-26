WINNER — Parkston’s Kash Neugebauer struck out 11 Winner-Colome batters as Parkston won 6-3 in Winner 16-under baseball tournament action Sunday.
Neugebauer earned the victory, giving up two hits (one earned) on four hits in 6.1 innings pitched.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WINNER — Parkston’s Kash Neugebauer struck out 11 Winner-Colome batters as Parkston won 6-3 in Winner 16-under baseball tournament action Sunday.
Neugebauer earned the victory, giving up two hits (one earned) on four hits in 6.1 innings pitched.
James Deckert, Kolter Kramer, Maddux Brissett and Kaden Holzbauer registered an RBI apiece for Parkston. Carter Sommer and Brissett had three hits apiece in the contest.
Parkston 14, Gregory 4
WINNER — Parkston built an early 14-0 lead and held on for a 14-4 victory over Gregory in the Winner 16-under baseball tournament on Saturday.
James Deckert went 3-for-3 and Maddux Brissett doubled twice, driving in three, for Parkston. Kolter Kramer doubled and singled. Carter Sommer, Drew Braley, Kash Neugebauer and Reed Prickett each had a hit in the victory.
Sommer picked up the win, striking out eight in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Martin 6, Parkston 4
WINNER — Martin scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally to a 6-4 victory over Parkston in the Winner Tournament on Saturday.
James Deckert and Maddux Brissett each went 3-for-4 with a double, with Deckert scoring three times and Brissett driving in three runs, for Parkston.
Kolter Kramer, who struck out four in his 1 2/3 innings of relief, took the loss. Deckert, Drew Braley and Kash Neugebauer each had three strikeouts in the contest.
Winner-Colome 5, Wagner 4
WINNER — Winner-Colome scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Wagner 5-4 in the Winner Tournament on Saturday.
Carter Cournoyer doubled and singled for Wagner. Joey Cournoyer and Javian Pesicka each doubled. Frank Soukup, Preston McFayden and Edward Ulrich each had a hit in the effort.
Pesicka took the loss in relief of Brady Cournoyer, who struck out six in his six innings of work.
Wagner 8, Martin 3
WAGNER — A five-run fourth inning buoyed the Wagner 16-under baseball team to an 8-3 victory over Martin Sunday.
Preston McFayden and Frank Soukup registered three hits in the contest, with Soukup adding two Rbis. Javian Pesicka, Joey Cournoyer, Carter Cournoyer and Landon Mudder added an RBI apiece.
Carter Cournoyer registered the victory, striking out 11 Martin batters in four innings pitched.
Other Area Action
Vermillion 13, Gayville-Volin 1
GAYVILLE — Vermillion scored four runs in the first inning and did not look back in a 13-1 victory over Gayville-Volin in 16-U baseball action Sunday.
Trey Hansen registered three RBIs and three runs on a 3-for-4 day. Connor Peterson scored three runs while adding two RBIs, while Carter Hansen and Jake Moskowitz added two RBIs apiece.
Carter Hansen struck out 10 G-V batters in a six-inning complete game effort.
Spencer Karstens and Preston Karstens registered two hits apiece for G-V. Spencer Karstens struck out five batters in three innings pitched, while Preston Karstens struck out four batters in two innings pitched.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.