SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said that South Carolina “imposed their will” in the third quarter. USC head coach Dawn Staley called it “another gear.”
However you describe it, the top-ranked Gamecocks outscored USD 31-11 in the third quarter on the way to an 81-71 victory over the Coyotes in the opening game of the women’s basketball Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points for USC (2-0), with Henderson also recording eight rebounds. Aliyah Boston finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Laeticia Amihere added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench in the victory.
For USD, Chloe Lamb scored 18 points, and Liv Korngable posted 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Hannah Sjerven, the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, posted 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Maddie Krull, making her collegiate debut, added 12 points for the Coyotes.
The game was a highlight performance for Korngable, who recorded career high in points, assists and rebounds.
“I thought Liv played hard and made some tough shots against a shot-blocking team,” Plitzuweit said of the senior guard. “It’s great to see that hard work pay off.”
USC hit three three-pointers early, including two from Cooke, to build an early 11-4 lead. But the Coyotes attacked the basket to close the quarter down three, 19-16.
The Coyotes started the second quarter on a 9-1 run to claim their largest lead, 25-20.
USC played through the run, regaining the lead in the closing minutes of the half before going into the break tied at 37.
“An old coach told me that a marathon is not won in the first mile,” Staley said. “You have to trust in your players that their good habits are going to show through.”
Early in the third quarter, momentum swung clearly to USC’s favor. Lamb, Sjerven and Jeniah Ugofsky — who also made her first career start on Saturday — each picked up a third foul as the Gamecocks matched their largest lead of the first half, 46-39.
“We had the speed, and we utilized it to our advantage,” Amihere said. “Pushing it in transition is something that we’re known for.”
After trading buckets for several minutes, USC capped the quarter on a 16-2 run to lead 68-48 after three quarters.
“Anything that could go wrong did,” Plitzuweit said. “The third quarter was really tough for us.”
Down 21 early in the fourth quarter, the Coyotes got back on track, eventually closing the gap to seven, 78-71, with under a minute to play.
“I thought we played well three out of four quarters,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought we really competed in the fourth quarter.”
Staley also credited the Coyotes for their tenacity.
“They’re not a team that’s going to stop. That’s the makeup of who they are,” she said. “That’s why it’s great competition. That’s why we looked forward to playing them last year, and we looked forward to playing them this year.”
With Oklahoma no longer in the event, USC will face 21st-ranked Gonzaga today (Sunday) at 2 p.m. USD (0-1) faces Gonzaga on Monday at 2 p.m.
SOUTH DAKOTA (0-1)
Jeniah Ugofsky 1-3 1-4 3, Hannah Sjerven 4-7 5-8 13, Liv Korngable 7-14 2-3 16, Chloe Lamb 8-24 0-0 18, Maddie Krull 6-9 0-1 12, Kyah Watson 2-4 1-2 5, Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Claudia Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 1-5 2-2 4, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Alexi Hemp 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-67 11-20 71.
SOUTH CAROLINA (2-0)
Aliyah Boston 5-14 2-4 12, Victaria Saxton 2-5 0-0 4, Zia Cooke 5-16 6-9 19, Destanni Henderson 8-13 2-3 19, Brea Beal 1-4 1-4 3, Laeticia Amihere 4-12 3-6 11, Destiny Littleton 0-1 0-0 0, Eniya Russell 1-3 0-0 0, Elysa Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Lele Grissett 3-3 2-3 8. TOTALS: 30-72 16-29 81.
S. DAKOTA 16 21 11 23 — 71
S. CAROLINA 19 18 31 13 — 81
Three-Pointers: USC 5-14 (Cooke 3-7, Henderson 1-3, Thompson 1-1, Boston 0-1, Amihere 0-1, Littleton 0-1), USD 2-16 (Lamb 2-7, Ugofsky 0-2, Korngable 0-1, Watson 0-1, Guebert 0-1, Hansen 0-2). Rebounds: USC 45 (Henderson 9, Amihere 9), USD 37 (Sjerven 12). Personal Fouls: USD 25, USC 22. Fouled Out: Lamb. Assists: USD 15 (Korngable 7), USC 14 (Boston 4). Turnovers: USC 9, USD 8. Steals: USC 6 (Boston 4), USD 5 (Sjerven 3). Blocked Shots: USC 5 (Amihere 3), USD 3 (Sjerven 3).
