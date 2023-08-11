PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles opened the 2023 girls’ tennis season with a pair of victories in a triangular on Friday in Pierre.

Yankton edged host Pierre 5-4, going 4-2 in singles play. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Addison Gordon and Karalyn Koerner each had a singles victory. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski won in doubles.

