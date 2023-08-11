PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles opened the 2023 girls’ tennis season with a pair of victories in a triangular on Friday in Pierre.
Yankton edged host Pierre 5-4, going 4-2 in singles play. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Addison Gordon and Karalyn Koerner each had a singles victory. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski won in doubles.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 9-0 victory over Rapid City Central.
The Gazelles travel to Vermillion for a triangular with the Tanagers and Lennox on Tuesday. Start time is 11 a.m. at the USD tennis courts.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Jocelyn Corrales 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Caitlin Ott 10-5; Addison Gordon Y def. Madilyn Eckstine 10-1; Bailey Jessen P def. Sienna Cuka 10-0; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Breann Tedrow 3-0, injury default; Genevieve Oxford P def. Elise Koller 10-5
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Eckstine-Jessen 10-0; Corrales-Ott P def. Gordon-Koerner 10-2; Tedrow-Oxford P def. Cuka-Koller 10-3
JV: Elise Bowers P def. Annie Baumann 8-4; Adrian Hand P def. Presley Sedlacek 8-6; Baumann-Sedlacek Y def. Bowers-Hand 8-5
YANKTON 9, R.C. CENTRAL 0
SINGLES: Nora Krajewsk Y def. Angela Limon 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Chenoa Wright 10-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Kili Cole 10-1; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Kirsten Steinbeck 10-0; Presley Sedlacek Y by forfeit; Annie Baumann Y by forfeit
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Limon-Wright 10-0; Gordon-Koerner Y def. Cole-Steinbeck (no score reported); Cuka-Koller Y by forfeit
JV: Baumann-Sedlacek Y def. Lilly Deming-Piper Barninger 8-0
