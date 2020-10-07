Former Vermillion High School standout Maddie Regnerus posted a goal and an assist to lead Dordt past Mount Marty 5-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The match was the first for Mount Marty since Sept. 19.
Kristen Inge, Alaina VanZalen, Cailey Terpstra and Clarissa Quintanilla also scored for Dordt. Elianna Van Hulzen, Emily Kooiman and Jordyn Marra each had an assist.
Becky Wilkins had three of Mount Marty’s four shots on goal, with Kenyonique Thompson recording the other.
Van Hulzen made three saves and DeLynne Zevenbergen stopped one shot for Dordt. Jamie Tebben stopped 12 shots in goal for MMU.
Mount Marty, 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the GPAC, hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Oct. 14. Start time is 5 p.m.
