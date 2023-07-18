The Yankton Black Sox rolled to a doubleheader sweep of the Renner Sultans in youth baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton scored five runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-3 victory in the opener.
Easton Feser went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Christian Weier had two hits and three RBI. Sam Gokie posted two hits and two RBI. Beck Ryken also had two hits. Tate Beste and Owen Eidsness each had a hit in the victory.
Feser pitched six innings, striking out nine, for the win. Brennen Gilmore pitched a scoreless seventh.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 12-0 victory in the nightcap.
Beste went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Gilmore also doubled twice, driving in two. Beck Ryken doubled and singled, driving in three. Gavin Johnson also doubled. Feser, Gokie, Jace Sedlacek and Eidsness each had a hit in the victory.
Beste went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out four.
Yankton, 30-3, hosts Sioux Falls East on Thursday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
S.F. Post 15 13-2, Lakers 3-5
The Yankton Lakers bounced back from a rough finish to the opening game, winning the nightcap over Sioux Falls Post 15 5-2 to earn a split in 14-under baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Madden McQuade doubled and singled for Yankton, which scored four runs in the first inning to take control. Austin Conway and Nathan Weber each had a hit. Steven Hunhoff drove in two runs in the victory.
Weber went the distance in the victory, striking out three.
Sioux Falls claimed the opener 13-3, using a nine-run sixth inning to ice the victory.
For Yankton, McQuade and Weber each had two hits. Easton Schelhaas, Hunhoff, Isaac Olnes, Conway and Damian Janish each had a hit.
McQuade took the loss, striking out five in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
The Lakers, 17-21-1, host Mitchell on Friday.
Reds 14-21, S.F. West 5-1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds used red-hot bats to earn a doubleheader sweep over Sioux Falls West in 13-under baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton used a pair of five-run innings to claim a 14-5 victory.
Jackson Kudera went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Will Sager had three hits, including a triple. Chase Cooley went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Gibson Brooks went 3-for-4 with a double. Conrad Dixon doubled and singled, driving in two. Lynij “Jay” Welch also had two hits. Isaac Serck, Kash Luellman and Christopher Wright each had a hit in the victory.
Wright went the distance in the six-inning contest, picking up the victory.
Yankton scored seven runs in the second and 11 runs in the fourth to win the nightcap 21-1.
Sager and Kudera each recorded a double, two singles and three RBI for Yankton. Maxwell Weisenburger also had three hits and three RBI. Serck and Simon Kampshoff each had two hits and three RBI. Sawyer Maibaum, Wright and Carter Schander each had a hit in the victory.
Kudera went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out five, for the win.
The Reds, 25-18, are back in action today (Wednesday), hosting Sioux Falls East. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
