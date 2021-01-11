ABERDEEN — Yankton completed a sweep of Aberdeen in varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday, clipping the Cougars 7-6.
Zachary Weber posted two goals and two assists to lead Yankton. Thomas Wiener also scored twice. Dawson Vellek recorded a goal and two assists. Alexander Nockels had a goal and an assist. Luke Abbott scored a goal and Brody Burgeson added an assist in the victory.
Brayden Jones led Aberdeen with three goals and an assist. Mason Carrels had a goal and two assists. Phillip Zens and Ian Ahlberg each scored goals. Carson Cleberg, Kael Campbell and Jacob Scheel each recorded an assist for the Cougars.
Jacob Larson recorded the victory in goal.
Yankton, winners of three straight, is off until a Jan. 22 trip to Sioux Falls I.
YANKTON 4, ABERDEEN 3: Zachary Weber scored a natural hat trick (three goals with no one scoring in between) in the second period to spark Yankton to a 4-3 victory over Aberdeen in boys’ hocky action.
Alexander Nockels scored the go-ahead goal with 3:08 remaining in the match, converting a pass from Weber.
Brayden Jones and Mason Carrels each had a goal and an assist for Aberdeen. Jacob Scheel scored the other goal. Andrew Woehl, Kael Campbell and Brendan Livermont each had an assist for the Cougars.
Keenan Wagner earned the victory in goal, stopping 37 shots. Samuel Casper made 23 saves for Aberdeen.
Junior Varsity
ABERDEEN 11, YANKTON 3: Quincy Madsen scored four goals and Ethan Fergel had three goals and an assist to lead Aberdeen past Yankton 11-3 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Colton Griffin scored twice for Yankton. Oakley Kafka scored the other goal. Ashton Renken posted two assists, with Jaxsn Thoms recording the other assist for the Bucks.
Dylan Ortmeier made 15 saves in goal for Aberdeen. Tye Brown stopped 27 shots for Yankton.
Yankton is off until a Jan. 29 home matchup against Brookings.
ABERDEEN 10, YANKTON 1: Nine different players scored as Aberdeen downed Yankton 10-1 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Nicholas Morrison scored two goals and recorded an assist for Aberdeen. Daniel Button and Tallon Chandler each had a goal and two assists in the victory, as 13 different Cougars recorded a point (goal or assist).
Jaxsn Thoms scored for Yankton, converting a pass from Ashton Renken.
Tyler Schmit stopped 12 shots in goal for Aberdeen. Tye Brown made 26 saves for Yankton.
