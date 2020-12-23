Brooke Wuebben and her friends never minded the company they once had as they would shoot baskets in the Wuebben driveway.
They welcomed the additional player.
Even if that person was four or five years old. They knew the youngster loved joining in the fun.
“She loved playing with them, whether it was one on or one or a good game of ‘P-I-G,’” Brooke said.
In time, their guest — Brooke’s sister, Madison — became a fixture. She couldn’t get enough of the competition. Any chance she got, she’d be outside with the group of older kids.
It got to the point that a boy named Tanner one day thought of a perfect moniker for little Madison: ‘Maddog.’
“He gave me the nickname and it stuck forever, I guess,” Madison joked.
Whether the nickname suits her competitive disposition or her intensity befits the nickname, she has nonetheless embraced the ‘Maddog’ mentality.
Although she may not say much out on the court or field, Wuebben became a multisport standout at Yankton High School. The 2020 graduate was a two-time all-state selection in basketball, helped the Gazelles win a state soccer championship and was also a medalist at the state track meet.
For that success, Wuebben has been selected as the 2020 Press & Dakotan Prep Female Athlete of the Year.
Or, as she’s known to everyone, ‘Maddog.’
“It’s actually weird for me to hear my first name,” she joked. “Everyone just calls me ‘Maddog.’”
‘Gym Rat’
No doubt influenced by those hours and hours spent with her sister and her friends in the Wuebben driveway or front yard, Madison developed a passion for basketball.
She couldn’t get enough of it.
The basketball courts — wherever they may be — became like a second home.
“I’d come home, get my homework done, eat and then go to the gym with some of my friends,” Madison said. “I’d be there all the time.
“I don’t remember a day I wasn’t there.”
Neither does her family.
“She was just a gym rat ever since she was in the third grade,” her father, Doug, said. “She lived in the gym and always wanted to go.”
It didn’t matter the sport (it could have been soccer, volleyball or basketball), Madison was always asking — practically begging — to go to the gym.
“Her favorite question after school or on the weekend was, ‘Can we go to the gym yet?’” Brooke said.
From the time Madison could dribble a basketball, she and her family spent countless hours at the gym. Not to mention the driveway. Her parents and sisters would do their best to keep up with her on the court, so she had some competition.
“But she always had this cheesy grin on her face as she drove right past us, because she knew we couldn’t keep up,” Brooke joked.
As the years past, Madison began playing basketball with many of the same teammates who would ultimately help the Yankton High School girls’ basketball team put together a historic season in 2019-20.
That same group helped Yankton become a perennial soccer contender, and it all culminated with a Class AA state soccer championship in 2019 when they were seniors. Madison earned second team all-state honors, and finished her varsity soccer career with 15 goals and 14 assists.
That group’s chemistry certainly aided in their success across multiple sports, according to Doug.
“They grew up together and played all the way through together,” he said. “It was so special to be involved with that.
Not only did the girls enjoy their undefeated season during that 2019 soccer season, but so too did the parents, Doug added.
“We knew these girls were special and were destined for great things,” he said.
Senior Season
By the time Madison entered her final basketball season with the Gazelles, she had already proven she was one of the state’s top talents.
As a junior in 2019, she earned second team all-state recognition after averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 rebounds (she also made 47-of-117 three-point shots).
Madison’s progression was already on an upward trajectory by that point, according to YHS head coach Trey Krier.
“She had natural talent coming in and had the ability to make an impact at the varsity level, but we watched that progress,” Krier said.
The time Madison devoted in another kind of gym — the kind with weights — helped her become stronger and more athletic, which really allowed her to “explode” on the basketball court, Krier added.
There were also expectations on Maddog’s shoulders.
By that point in her career, her team needed her to become a leader. The Gazelles needed her to score the ball, rebound the ball, and lead the way.
“Even from freshman to sophomore year, I knew there was some pressure on my shoulders,” Madison said.
She welcomed those expectations, her father said.
“She felt that pressure, which wasn’t as much fun at times, but she really embraced it and took the reins as more of a leader,” Doug said.
“She’s not an outspoken leader, but she gets the job done.”
So did the Gazelles last season.
Yankton (15-6) won the Eastern South Dakota Conference title for the first time in 14 years and reached the Class AA State Tournament for the first time in nine years — the state tournament was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and also made 32-of-96 three-pointers to earn first team all-state recognition.
It was truly a historic season for the Gazelles.
“We kept working at it; kept getting better,” Madison said.
Krier said he could tell when Madison’s confidence level changed.
“She came to the realization that she could do things she maybe didn’t know she could,” Krier said. “She could carry a team and carry an offensive load.”
Even her family could see a difference in her demeanor out on the court. They started referring to the new version of Madison as ‘Mean Maddog.’ Whether it was seeing Madison grit her teeth as she pushed her way through defenders in the lane or seeing her flash a smile as she swished another three-pointer, they could see a change.
“We loved watching the sweet and quiet Madison transition to ‘Mean Maddog’ when she stepped on the court,” Brooke said.
Added her mother, Milissa, “She got comfortable on the court and just felt more confident.”
‘Maddog’ On Campus
A decision had to be made.
Where would ‘Maddog’ attend college?
“After my junior year, I knew I needed to start thinking about what I was going to do,” she said. “I knew I could play somewhere, but I had to talk myself into it.”
She eventually chose to attend the University of Sioux Falls and play NCAA Division II basketball for the Cougars. Madison, a business administration major, and her teammates will open their season Jan. 2.
“I’ve had a lot of support with my decision and had a lot of help along the way,” she said.
Do her USF teammates coaches and teammates call her ‘Maddog’?
“No, they probably don’t know yet,” she joked.
