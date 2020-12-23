Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 2F. NW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 2F. NW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.