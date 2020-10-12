BY JEREMY HOECK
Perhaps the display of both sides of the emotional scale told the story.
There was dismay. There was celebration. And then there was disappointment.
The Mount Marty University men’s soccer team — which a year ago made program history — played one of the top-half teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) to a double overtime tie.
“We knew it would be a big time challenge,” Mount Marty head coach Carlos Saenz said after a 2-2 tie with Concordia on Monday afternoon at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The fact, though, that the Lancers finished with a tie wasn’t much consolation.
It was a game, Saenz pointed out, that his team felt it could win.
“We’re at the point where we want to do the best we can and we work hard to do that,” the third-year head coach added.
“We’re confident for every game.”
Last year, Mount Marty qualified for the GPAC Tournament for the first time in program history, and came into the 2020 season with higher expectations.
Monday’s tie with Concordia won’t exactly hurt the Lancers in the postseason picture, yet Saenz said his program is still trying to climb the GPAC ladder to the point where it can win those kinds of games.
“We’re in that stage now where we can beat anybody we play, but we always know there’s still a chance anyone can beat us,” he said.
Although there was no scoring in both 10-minute overtime periods, there was plenty of action in the final few minutes of the second half.
Concordiia took a 2-1 lead with 17:39 remaining on a penalty kick goal by Yessine Bessaies, and the Bulldogs appeared ready to leave Yankton with the victory.
Mount Marty, however, knotted things with a goal from junior Israel Jimenez with 2:37 remaining. Jimenez is one of the many new faces to the Lancers’ roster this season.
“We have a good base of players that are helping build this program,” Saenz said.
“It takes time to build an all-around good program. But everyone, from the administration to the last guy on our bench, is working well together.”
Mount Marty’s first goal came at the 31:23 mark of the first half by freshman Luca Pereira, one of six players on the roster from Italy.
“He’s a big kid wants the ball,” Saenz said of the 6-foot-2 forward. “We’re helping him adapt to the U.S. and the style of soccer here.
“We’re just happy he’s here.”
Mount Marty returns to action Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. against Dakota Wesleyan at Crane-Youngworth Field.
