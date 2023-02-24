COLUMBUS, Neb. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before.
The Crofton Lady Warriors clinched the number one seed in the Class C-2 State Tournament with a definitive 39-21 win over Freeman in Friday night’s District C2-1 Final.
A lot of things felt the same as Crofton’s 2022 District victory over Freeman, but it’s a new chapter. Legendary Crofton head coach Aaron Losing is gone, and first-year head coach Maggie Moon has the Lady Warriors at the top of the totem pole in Class C-2 heading into next week’s state tournament.
“We have just been taking things one game at a time,” Moon said about leading the Lady Warriors to state in her first season. “As a team, we were focused on the game ahead. After tonight, we can start thinking about Lincoln.”
It was a cold start for Crofton, as Freeman jumped out to an early 7-3 lead with 3:49 to go in the opening quarter. The Warriors struggled to shoot the ball early against Freeman’s zone defense.
“Our shots weren’t falling early, and theirs were,” said Maggie Moon. “I was proud of the way we stayed calm and confident. Our attitude and effort never changed.”
Crofton would claim their first lead of the game on a putback layup by Ellie Tramp at the four-minute mark in the second quarter. Things remained close as Crofton took a 16-15 lead into the locker room for halftime.
“Our focus at halftime was to push the ball and get up on defense,” said Crofton junior guard Ellie Tramp. “We wanted to stay confident and just play our game.”
Crofton put their dominance on display in the second half, outscoring Freeman 17-2 in the third quarter.
The Lady Warriors continued their lockdown defense into the fourth quarter allowing Freeman to score just 6 points in the entire second half. Crofton would go on to defeat Freeman 39-21, outscoring the Falcons 23-6 in the second half.
Lexi Wiebelhaus led a balanced scoring attack for Crofton with nine points. Sammie Allen finished with eight points, and Tramp had five.
Crofton (23-2) will have the opening game of the C-2 State Tournament at 9:00am on Thursday, March 2 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The Warriors claimed the number one seed and will take on Cross County.
The 2023 Lady Warriors under their first-year head coach compile a starting lineup that features no seniors. But, don’t mistake youthfulness for inexperience. Crofton’s entire rotation has state tournament experience.
“We have all played down at state before,” said Ellie Tramp. “We know it takes a lot of effort and execution to win games.”
