SIOUX FALLS — Yankton built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 9-5 victory over Sioux Falls West in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.

Drew Ryken had two hits and Cody Oswald had a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had a double and two RBI. Mac Ryken, Josh Sheldon and Matthew Sheldon each doubled. Rugby Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the victroy.

