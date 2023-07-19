SIOUX FALLS — Yankton built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 9-5 victory over Sioux Falls West in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
Drew Ryken had two hits and Cody Oswald had a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had a double and two RBI. Mac Ryken, Josh Sheldon and Matthew Sheldon each doubled. Rugby Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the victroy.
Treyson Harty-Olsen had two triples and two RBI for West. Ryan Rysavey and Noah Willis each had two hits. Keegan Johnston and Dirk Fornwald each had a hit in the effort.
Matthew Sheldon struck out five batters in two innings of work for the victory. Mac Ryken struck out four in his three innings of work. Harty-Olsen took the loss.
Sioux Falls West travels to Harrisburg Gold for the Class A playoffs, beginning today (Thursday).
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls East rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Yankton 5-3 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
Lincoln Vasgaard had two hits and Reagan Leininger tripled for Sioux Falls. Dylan Rippentrop, Andrew Glovich, Ryan Husman and Carter Doescher each had a hit in the victory.
Samuel Kampshoff had a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Mac Ryken and Cooper Grotenhuis each had a hit.
Kooper Perry went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the victory. Grotenhuis took the loss.
Sioux Falls East, the top seed in the Class A Legion Playoffs, hosts Sturgis in a best-of-three playoff series beginning today (Thursday) at 6 p.m.
Yankton finished the regular season with a 24-13 record. Post 12 will play the final game of the opening day of the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, 7 p.m. on July 25 at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
S.F. Post 15 3-7, Reds 1-7
Sioux Falls Post 15 claimed a win and a tie over the Yankton Reds in 13-under baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Sioux Falls built an early lead and claimed a 3-1 victory.
Chase Cooley had two of Yankton’s four hits. Sawyer Maibaum and Gibson Brooks each had a hit.
Will Sager took the loss, striking out 12 batters in five innings of work.
The second game finished in a 7-7 draw.
Maibaum homered for Yankton. Sager, Cooley, Jackson Kudera, Isaac Serck, Simon Kampshoff, Kash Luellman and Carter Schander each had a hit in the effort.
Cooley and Kampshoff each struck out two batters in two innings of work for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the regular season at Mitchell on Saturday.
