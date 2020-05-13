WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle standout Matt Meisenheimer was one of four men’s recruits announced by the Wayne State College track and field program on Wednesday.
Meisenheimer was a three-year varsity competitor for the Wildcats, helping lead the Wildcats to a Lewis & Clark Conference title in 2019 as the league’s discus champion. He was also a state qualifier in the shot put in 2019.
Meisenheimer also earned honorable mention all-district honors in football in 2019.
“Matt is a big, strong young man that is a diamond in the rough,” said WSC head coach Marlon Brink. “He has a passion for throwing and will have a great training group to help push him to reach his full potential. It will be exciting to see what he can do in a year-round training program.”
