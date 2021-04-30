HARRISBURG —Harrisburg earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in club high school baseball action on Friday in Harrisburg.
In the opener, Harrisburg built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-2 victory.
Lincoln Carlson had two hits for Harrisburg. Mason Johnson doubled in the win.
Kaden Luellman, Joe Gokie, Samuel Kampshoff and Connor Teichroew each had a hit for Yankton.
Chase Lucas picked up the win, with Taylor Klein striking out four in two innings of relief. Drew Ryken took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
In the nightcap, Harrisburg scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, the last two on a Jack Sutton home run, to claim a 7-5 victory.
Lucas went 3-for-4 for Harrisburg. Tyson Kogel had a triple and a home run, driving in two. Klein also had a triple. Tyman Long doubled. Jack Teigen added a hit.
Teichroew had two hits and Drew Ryken doubled for Yankton. Gokie, Kampshoff, Jace McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had a hit.
Teigen pitched two shutout innings in relief for the win. Gokie took the loss, also in relief.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls today (Saturday), facing Sioux Falls Lincoln and Pierre in a triangular. The Bucks host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday.
Vermillion 3, Dakota Valley 2
VERMILLION — Jake Jensen’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth scored the game-winner as the Tanagers topped Dakota Valley 3-2 in club high school baseball action on Friday at Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz had two hits and Connor Saunders doubled for Vermillion. Willis Robertson and T.J. Tracy each had a hit in the victory.
Jaxon Hennies had two hits, and Hunter Beving had a hit and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns each had a hit for the Panthers.
Robertson pitched five innings of no-hit relief for the win. Jake Pruchniak took the loss, striking out nine in 7 1/3 innings of work.
Dakota Valley, 9-2 after a second straight loss, travels to Bon Homme on Sunday. Vermillion, 5-5, travels to Scotland to face Scotland-Menno on Sunday.
Bon Homme 4, Parkston-Ethan-Tripp 3
PARKSTON — Bon Homme scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally to a 4-3 victory over Parkston-Ethan-Tripp in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Landon Bares had a pair of hits for Bon Homme. Kaleb Kubal added a hit for the Cavaliers.
Isaak Bialas, Logan Heidinger, Brayden Jervik, TJ Schmidt and Jay Storm each had a hit for Parkston-Ethan-Tripp.
Carter Uecker went the distance, striking out six, in the win. Max Scott took the loss in relief of Ty Neugebauer, who struck out seven in his six innings of work.
P-E-T, 6-3, travels to Salem to face McCook Central-Montrose-Canistota on Monday.
JV: Harrisburg 7-6, Yankton 2-1
Harrisburg earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in junior varsity club high school baseball action on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Maddux Scherer and Max Carlson each went 3-for-4 to lead Harrisburg past Yankton 7-2 in the opener.
Brandon Simunek had two hits and Palmer Boyd doubled in the win.
Garrett Nelson doubled for Yankton. Paul McGlone, Cooper Grotenhuis, Jackson Conway and Keagan Holmstrom each had a hit for the Bucks.
Scherer picked up the win, striking out four in his five innings of work. Josh Sheldon took the loss.
Scherer had a pair of hits to lead Harrisburg 6-1 in the nightcap.
For Yankton, McGlone doubled. Grotenhuis and Wyatt Holmstrom each had a hit.
Logan O’Connor went the distance, striking out seven, in the win. Keagan Holmstrom took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Yankton hosts Brandon today (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.