Mount Marty Lancers head football coach John Michaletti hit his step count as the de-facto referee in the Lancers’ spring football game April 29.
As fall camp got underway for the Lancers Saturday evening at the Ruth Donahoe Fieldhouse, he expects his step counter to be going up as MMU prepares for its opener against Culver-Stockton College (Mo.) Aug. 26.
“We’re going to be taking a lot of steps,” Michaletti said. “I got my watch all charged up, so I’ll be able to start doing that. I expect it to be over 20,000 (steps a day) for me. (For) the players, it should be much more than that.”
The important part for Michaletti is that the Lancers are taking steps in the right direction. From the spring game film, he feels the team is making the right strides towards success.
“We’re cutting out the complacency,” he said. “There’s adversity that’s continuously going to hit us, but it’s (about) being able to handle that positively and being able to move forward as a team.”
Some Lancers players were seen wearing shirts with the phrase “Full Benefit” on them. Through the summer weight room sessions, Michaletti liked the focus and buy-in from the players.
“We had a lot of guys stick around this summer, which is that first step of really showing leadership and investing into what we’re building here,” he said. “Those guys reap the full benefit of every day and leading by example for these new guys.”
Leaders that emerged in the weight room for the Lancers include defensive lineman Dalyn Norman as well as quarterback Ken Gay II and wide receiver Rex Ryken.
“Our quarterback did an excellent job of getting guys together whether it’s throwing or going over film on top of lifting,” Michaletti said.
“After his first year here, it was a huge part for him to show the guys, ‘Hey, I’m here for the long run. I’m here to continuously get better.’ He’s got a year in the system. Now, it’s about taking that next step and improving from that.”
Another leader for the Lancers is graduate wide receiver Rex Ryken.
“Rex Ryken has done an unbelievable job of sticking around and showing he’s still bought into everything,” Michaletti said.
Michaletti was impressed with how Rex Ryken showed commitment to the team while he also coached the Yankton Black Sox 16-under baseball team in the summer.
“The more I learn about the Ryken family, that seems pretty normal,” Michaletti said.
Rex’s younger brother, Rugby, participated in his first fall practice with the Lancers, wearing a red number 14 quarterback jersey, the same number he wore as the signal-caller of the Yankton Bucks in 2021 and 2022.
Another leader that emerged on coordinator Josh Lewis’ offense through the summer was fullback Austin Vigants.
“He’s been our super back,” Michaletti said. “He’s going into his third year here and started the previous two years. He’s got a lot of reps on the field and big plays for us in an important role.”
Defensively, the Lancers are making some tweaks as the unit, led by co-defensive coordinators Brian Grace and Dylan Heck. Michaletti likes how some of the top players on that side of the football are leading the team.
“It’s nice to see those playmakers be the leaders because it doesn’t go easy as a coach when your ‘best players’ are not the leaders,” he said. “Those guys making the plays are the ones that are sacrificing a lot, being the vocal leaders and leading by example.”
As far as the new players on the roster, Michaletti singled out Southwestern Junior College (Calif.) transfer Gabe Baptista as someone who has helped the new players feel comfortable at MMU.
“That means a lot to me because (Gabe)’s a long way away from home (in Hawaii),” Michaletti said. “He stayed here all summer. I appreciate his leadership.”
Michaletti likes the way the coaching staff continues to mesh and have fun around each other going into the program’s first year.
“It is a daunting, long year (with) recruiting, spring ball, getting to summer and into the season,” he said. “I love the guys I work with. I love that they continue to put the work in.”
The Lancers’ home opener against Culver-Stockton College is set for 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field Aug. 26.
“I’m glad we get to start off at home,” Michaletti said. “It’s going to be here before we know it.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.