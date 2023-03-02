SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two members of the Mount Marty University women’s basketball team were recognized as honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference as the league announced its basketball post-season awards on Wednesday.
Senior Eve Millar and freshman Kaela Martinez were honored from the Lancers.
Millar averaged a team-best 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She also posted 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
Martinez averaged 9.4 points per game and led the Lancers with 51 made three-pointers.
Mount Marty finished 7-21 overall, 4-18 in the GPAC, in the first season under coach Allan Bertram.
Dakota Wesleyan’s Matti Reiner, a senior from Tripp, earned first-team honors. Two other DWU players with area ties were honored with honorable mention recognition, Morgan Edelman (Menno) and Rylee Rosenquist. Briar Cliff’s Peyton Wingert (North Sioux City) also earned honorable mention recognition.
