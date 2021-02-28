WICHITA, Kan. — A pair of sevens were not enough for the Mount Marty softball team on Saturday, as the Lancers dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Friends University.
In the opener, Friends overcame a 5-0 deficit to claim an 8-7 walkoff victory.
Bailey Kortan went 4-for-4 with a double, and Karlee Arnold went 3-3 to lead MMU. Makenzi Rockwell had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Emma Burns posted a grand slam. Tara Oren doubled, and Molly McCloud and Ally Serrano each had a hit in the effort.
Jill Orwig took the loss in relief. Mo Vornhagen started, striking out 12 batters in five innings and taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
Friends completed the sweep with a 17-7 victory in the nightcap.
Madison Van Wyhe went 3-3 with a double, and Rockwell doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Kortan, Arnold, Kelly Amezcua and Emma Kerns each had a hit for the Lancers.
Kaylee Rogers took the loss.
MMU, 1-3, finishes a six-game Kansas swing at Kansas Wesleyan today (Sunday).
