VERMILLION — Under head coach Bob Nielson’s leadership, the South Dakota Coyotes football team has had signature wins against teams some of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Still, the program still does not have a win against the North Dakota State Bison in Nielson’s tenure as coach. During a zoom call Tuesday, he talked about his team’s excitement to compete against the No. 1 team in the FCS at the DakotaDome at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“(With) having the game as your conference opener, there’s no better way to play the very best and to play them right away,” Nielson said. “We’re excited to have the game at home. Coming off a win gives us some momentum going into the week.”
South Dakota comes into the game 1-2, while NDSU is 2-1 on the season.
Nielson sees playing a ball-control offensive game as key against the Bison.
“When you play a team that plays the kind of offense that North Dakota State does, where they really have the ability to control a football, you’ve got to find a way to control the ball yourself,” Nielson said. “That means you’ve got to be balanced. They’re a hard team to run the football against. You’ve got to find ways to be able to run the football enough to maintain drives and be effective with possessions.”
After the Cal Poly game, Nielson touched on how although the team was struggling to run the ball, it was good to keep the Mustang defense honest so the Coyotes could hit big plays in the passing game. In the fourth quarter, the Coyotes ran the ball much more effectively, as running back Travis Theis gained 71 of his 99 rushing yards in that quarter.
Against NDSU, Nielson wants his quarterback, Carson Camp, to play within himself but also be able to make quick decisions and create plays when he must.
“North Dakota State is as a multiple team (defensively), but they’re doing it out of primarily a four-man front,” Nielson said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got a really tight plan that allows Carson to play fast with the decisions that we ask him to make in our offense and that allows us to be able to find ways to be effective running the football on a consistent basis.
“Carson has (been) pretty good at (deciding when to run). Over the first three weeks, he’s had to adjust himself in the pocket, create some additional time find some space. He’s going to need to do that again. There are some plays in which there’s the potential for him to be a runner by design.”
On the defensive side, limiting chunk plays by the NDSU offense is something Nielson sees as a big challenge.
“They’re a really good offensive football team, but if you can limit the times they get those big chunks of yards, you’ve got a chance to get them off the field,” Nielson said.
USD’s defense also may need to get a turnover at some point in the game. The defense has four thus far this season. Cornerback Myles Harden has been responsible for all of them, including an interception last week against Cal Poly.
“Myles has played really well,” Nielson said. “He’s a guy that we anticipated was going to have a good year and he’s lived up to all those expectations.”
Coyotes linebacker Stephen Hillis lauded the job the defensive backs, including Harden, have done so far this season as far as hitting opposing players.
“They compete,” Hillis said. “They’re not afraid to hit. They’re going to get in there, be physical, and compete. They’re fast and get after it.”
Hillis admits that the NDSU offense is one of the most physical and fast teams that the Coyotes will play this season.
“They’re physical,” Hillis said. We’re going to try to beat their physicality. They’re fast. We’re trying to beat their speed. We’re going to go out there and compete.”
Nielson believes that the team has learned lessons in playing in tough environments against good teams at Kansas State and Montana, and that those lessons have prepared them to put their best effort forward against the Bison.
“We know, through those games, a standpoint of how well we’re going to have to play and how well we’re going to have to execute to beat a really good football team like North Dakota State,” Nielson said. “We’ve experienced that. Now we’ve got to put that kind of performance together.”
Myles Harden believes his team will be able to compete with the Bison
“It’s a big game for us,” Harden said. “They’re number one in the country. We get to go out there and show them why we can compete with them.”
N. Dakota St. (2-1) at South Dakota (1-2)
1 p.m., DakotaDome
SERIES: NDSU leads 56-26-2, including five straight and 24 of 26.
LAST MEETING: NDSU scored 21 first-quarter points on the way to a 52-24 victory in 2021 in Fargo.
LAST TIME OUT: USD earned its first victory of the season, beating Cal Poly 38-21. NDSU dropped a 31-28 decision at Arizona.
NEXT UP: After a bye, USD travels to rival South Dakota State on Oct. 8. NDSU returns home to host Youngstown State on Oct. 1.
