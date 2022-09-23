VERMILLION — Under head coach Bob Nielson’s leadership, the South Dakota Coyotes football team has had signature wins against teams some of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Still, the program still does not have a win against the North Dakota State Bison in Nielson’s tenure as coach. During a zoom call Tuesday, he talked about his team’s excitement to compete against the No. 1 team in the FCS at the DakotaDome at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.