Bowling: Yankton Splits In Opener
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton split with Sioux Falls Jefferson in the club high school bowling season opener for both squads.
On the boys’ side, Yankton scored a 38-12 victory.
Carter Teply led Yankton with a 246 high game and 631 series. Parker Pooler posted a 234 high game and 601 series. Connar Becker added a 232 high game and 596 series.
For Jefferson, Carson Kruggel led the way with a 210 high game and 599 series. Dylon Henson added a 169 high game and 496 series for the Cavaliers.
In girls’ action, Jefferson edged the Gazelles 27.5-22.5. Brittany Nelson rolled a 214 high game and 600 series, and Morgan Kruggel rolled a 235 high game and 567 series for the Cavaliers.
For Yankton, Rylie Hoerner led the way with a 200 high game and 472 series. Hannah Washburn had a 176 high game and 470 series. Teighlor Karstens added a 176 high game and 451 series.
Yankton returns to Sioux Falls on Nov. 12 to face Harrisburg-Tea at Eastway Bowl. Start time is 3:30 p.m.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton rolled to a 46-4 victory. Oliver Reindl had a 224 high game and 598 series to lead Yankton. Sean Turner posted a 191 high game and 507 series. Ryan Turner had a 175 high game and 478 series. Payton Kautz added a 214 high game.
Rylee Eliason rolled a 154 high game and 448 series for Jefferson.
