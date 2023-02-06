VERMILLION — South Dakota director of track and field/cross country Lucky Huber is pleased to announce the additions of 28 track and field athletes, 17 female and 11 males, to the Coyote track and field program for the 2023-24 school year.

The 17 females come from seven states and brings a good mixture of sprinters, jumpers and distance runners into the program. Meanwhile, the 11 men set to join South Dakota hail from four different states and one international country.

