COLUMBUS, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge matched its first-round score, but slipped down one spot to place 12th in the team standings of the Nebraska State Class C Girls’ Golf tournament, Tuesday in Columbus.
Broken Bow, which led by 17 strokes after the first round, pushed that lead to 46 strokes to claim team honors. The squad posted a two-day score of 732, well ahead of Lincoln Christian (778) and West Point-Beemer (785).
Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen shot a two-day score of 155 to earn medalist honors, two strokes ahead of Cozad’s Lynzi Becker (157).
LCC finished with a two-day score of 830 after a second straight 415. Sophomore Sarah Karnes led the Bears, tying for 24th at 193. Senior Jadyn Kinkaid (201) tied for 32nd, junior Sidney Groene (210) tied for 49th, junior Hope Swanson (226) tied for 27nd and sophomore Delaney Hall (234) finished 77th.
Hartington Cedar Catholic senior Delayne Sudbeck finished in a tie for 29th with a two-day score of 197.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.