ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria claimed an 11-1 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Rocky Ammann and Evan Scharberg each had two hits for Canistota-Freeman. Hunter Benyon added a hit for the Sticks.
Scharberg took the loss, striking out seven over four innings of work.
The Sticks host Avon today (Tuesday).
Scotland-Menno 2, Canova 1
SCOTLAND — A trio of Trapper pitchers combined to hold Canova to two hits as Scotland-Menno topped the Gang 2-1 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Kory Keppen doubled, and Erick Buechler and Noah Pietz each had a hit for Scotland-Menno.
Izayah Ulmer struck out two in 2 2/3 innings of work, and Keppen struck out four in 1 1/3 innings of no-hit relief for Scotland-Menno. Brayson Meng added a scoreless inning, striking out one.
Scotland-Menno, 7-1, hosts Alexandria on Wednesday.
Parkston Orange 5, Corsica-Stickney 3
PARKSTON — The Parkston Orange squad built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Corsica-Stickney in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Hayden Hette doubled for Parkston. Jayden Digmann, Trey Boettcher, Landon Weber, Quayden Culbert and Aiden Overby each had a hit in the victory.
Three different pitchers worked for Parkston, with Digmann and Mette each allowing one hit and striking out two over three innings. Weber struck out two in his inning of work.
Parkston Orange hosts Tyndall on Wednesday.
KWL 7, Parkston Blue 4
WHITE LAKE — Kimball-White Lake used a four-run first to take control of a 7-4 decision over Parkston Blue in 14-under baseball action on Monday in White Lake.
Brycen Bruening had both Parkston hits.
Drew Braley took the loss, with Carson Bueber striking out two in two innings of relief.
Parkston, 7-4, travels to Canova on Wednesday.
Vermillion 5, B-AH 0
BERESFORD — Vermillion’s Trey Hansen tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 10, in a 5-0 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Nolan Nygren went 2-for-3 with a triple for Vermillion. Hansen also had two hits. Reise Pittman tripled, and Jack Moskowitz and Cooper Reiser each had a hit in the victory.
Tommy Walth had the lone B-AH hit.
Evan Brown took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work. Jacob Cole struck out one in an inning of scoreless relief.
Vermillion, 9-2, plays the Yankton Lakers today (Tuesday). B-AH hosts the Lennox 13s on Thursday.
Canistota-Freeman 29, Alexandria 0
ALEXANDRIA — Canistota-Freeman pounded out 22 hits in a 29-0 rout of Alexandria in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Riley Tschetter went 5-for-5 and Tannen Auch went 4-for-5 for Canistota-Freeman. Easton Miller and Tate Sorensen each had three hits. Alaric Knittel had two hits. Luke Peters, Brady Scott and Riley Gall each had a hit in the Sticks’ victory.
Tschetter pitched the first inning of the three-inning no-hitter, and was credited with the victor. Knittel and Jackson Donlan each struck out two in an inning of work.
The Sticks, 11-0, host Plankinton on Wednesday in Canistota.
Sunday
Lennox 8-9, EPJ 2-4
LENNOX — Lennox swept Elk Point-Jefferson in both ends of a 14-under baseball doubleheader on Sunday in Lennox.
In the opener, Lennox built an early lead on the way to an 8-2 decision.
Ben Akin had the lone EPJ hit.
Jace Shatswell took the loss.
Lennox completed the sweep with a 9-4 decision in the second game.
Luke Schmitz and Blake Trudeau each had a hit for EPJ.
Blaine Jones took the loss.
EPJ hosts the Dakota Valley 14s on Wednesday.
