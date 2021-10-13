Jamestown remained undefeated on the season with a 4-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Jamestown’s Kamryn Fiscus scored early in each half as the Jimmies led 1-0 at the break. Cassandra Diaz, who assisted on Fiscus’ first-half goal, scored a goal of her own at the 65:33 mark. Chloe Andrews added a goal at the 75:14 mark.
Becky Wilkins had a shot on goal for Mount Marty. Aimee Warren, Shelby Reed and Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl each had a shot.
Alex Nowka stopped the only Lancer shot on goal to preserve the shutout. Kelsey Johnson made nine saves for Mount Marty.
Jamestown improved to 13-0, 8-0 in the GPAC.
The Lancers, 1-11 and 0-8, travels to Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. The teams played a non-league matchup on Sept. 8 in Yankton, with DWU scoring a 3-1 decision.
