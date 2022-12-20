PARKER — The Parker Pheasants went 2-1 in a home wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday.

Parker bounced Garretson 64-17. Wyatt Rand (106) and Jack Even (160) won by pin for Parker, which took advantage of eight Blue Dragon forfeits. Jaden Richter (285) won by pin for Garretson.

