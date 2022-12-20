PARKER — The Parker Pheasants went 2-1 in a home wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday.
Parker bounced Garretson 64-17. Wyatt Rand (106) and Jack Even (160) won by pin for Parker, which took advantage of eight Blue Dragon forfeits. Jaden Richter (285) won by pin for Garretson.
The Pheasants also beat Howard 51-10. Zaul Centeno (285), Andrew Even (152), Jack Even (160) and Logan Bridges (182) won by pin for Parker. Conner Giedd (126) won by pin for Howard.
McCook Central-Montrose edged Parker 41-33 in the other match. Trystan Traupel (120), Logan Raap (182) and Kade Grocott (285) won by pin for MCM. Rand (106) and Dylan Buseman (126) won by pin for Parker.
MCM finished 3-0 on the day, beating Howard 60-20 and Garretson 59-24. Garretson beat Howard 42-42 on tiebreaker criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.