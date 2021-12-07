CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton outscored Boone Central 20-7 in the first quarter and cruised to a 58-35 victory over the Cardinals in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Alexis Folkers and Jayden Jordan each had 15 points, with Jordan recording four steals and Folkers posting three steals. Ellie Tramp had five steals and Caitlin Guenther added four steals in the victory.
Natalie Schrad led Boone Central with 14 points. Karlie Wies added 10 points.
Crofton, 3-0, hosts Boyd County on Thursday.
BOONE CENTRAL (1-2) 7 14 13 1 — 35
CROFTON (3-0) 20 12 11 15 — 58
Dakota Valley 54, Lennox 41
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rylee Rosenquist filled the stat sheet, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds and six steals to lead Dakota Valley past Lennox 54-41 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Peyton Tritz finished with 16 points for Dakota Valley (2-0). Grace Bass had eight rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Andie Peters led Lennox with 11 points. Dani Highum had seven rebounds.
Dakota Valley hosts Tea Area on Friday. Lennox hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Friday.
LENNOX 8 11 8 14 — 41
DAKOTA VALLEY (2-0) 11 14 21 8 — 54
Centerville 69, Canistota 26
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes blew through the Canistota defense, posting a 41-12 halftime lead on the way to a 69-26 victory over the Hawks in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Lillie Eide posted 20 points and six steals, and Thea Gust had 19 points for Centerville (1-1). Mikayla Heesch scored 10 points. Bailey Hansen had eight rebounds and Mackenzie Meyer added five steals in the victory.
Natalie Becker, Bailey Spicer and Kayle Papendick each had six points for Canistota (0-1).
Centerville travels to Estelline on Saturday to face Estelline-Hendricks. Canistota is off until a Dec. 14 home contest against Colman-Egan.
Centerville won the JV game 31-15.
CANISTOTA 2 10 6 8 — 26
CENTERVILLE 23 18 16 12 — 69
Fr. Acad.-Mar. 47, Sunshine Bible 15
MILLER — Freeman Academy-Marion cruised to a 47-15 victory over Sunshine Bible in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jada Koerner led Freeman Academy-Marion with 20 points and five steals. Alivia Weber netted 14 points. Alexa Gortmaker added four steals in the victory.
Jakki Burma led Sunshine Bible with seven points.
Freeman Academy-Marion, 2-0, is off until a Dec. 14 trip to Centerville. Sunshine Bible, 0-1, hosts Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Saturday.
Irene-Wakonda 65, Bon Homme 28
WAKONDA — Three Eagles scored in double figures to lead Irene-Wakonda to a 65-28 win over Bon Homme Tuesday night in Wakonda.
Emma Marshall led Irene-Wakonda with 20 points and seven rebounds. Nora O’Malley added 17 points and eight boards. Katie Knodel pitched in 11 points.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme with 11 points. Jaden Kortan added five points for the Cavaliers.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Ponca in Irene Saturday. Bon Homme hosts Vermillion Friday night.
BON HOMME (0-1) 4 14 4 6 —28
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-0) 17 29 6 13 —65
Parkston 59, Avon 45
PARKSTON —Three players scored in double figures to lead Parkston to a 59-45 win over Avon Tuesday night in Parkston.
Allison Ziebart tallied 20 points to lead Parkston (1-0). Gracie Oakley added 15 points and Abby Hohn 14.
Countrey Sees scored 13 points to lead Avon (0-1). Katie Grestchmann contributed 10 points and Tiffany Pelton nine points and eight rebounds.
Parkston is against Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday. Avon is at Marty Friday.
AVON (0-1) 9 7 13 16 —45
PARKSTON (1-0) 7 19 18 15 —59
Freeman 57, Platte-Geddes 49
PLATTE — Freeman connected on 20-of-24 free throw attempts to complete a 57-49 win over Platte-Geddes in Platte Tuesday night.
Erin Uecker tallied 24 points to lead Freeman (1-1). Kate Miller added 18 points.
Hadley Hanson tallied 14 points for the Black Panthers (0-1). Baleigh Nachtigal added 11 points.
Freeman is at Viborg-Hurley Friday. Platte-Geddes hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian Saturday.
FREEMAN (1-1) 12 5 17 23 —57
PG (0-1) 16 12 13 8 —49
