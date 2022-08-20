BROOKINGS — Former Parkston standout Alex Muntefering has been hired to work with middle and long distance runners by the South Dakota State University track and cross country programs, SDSU announced on Friday.

"We are excited to have Alex back with us at SDSU," said SDSU Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Rod DeHaven. "As a graduate assistant coach, he had a tremendous impact on our program and his addition to our program as full-time coach will allow us to elevate our program to greater heights down the road. We feel extremely fortunate to be able to land a coach with his experience as both an athlete and a coach."

