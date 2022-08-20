BROOKINGS — Former Parkston standout Alex Muntefering has been hired to work with middle and long distance runners by the South Dakota State University track and cross country programs, SDSU announced on Friday.
"We are excited to have Alex back with us at SDSU," said SDSU Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Rod DeHaven. "As a graduate assistant coach, he had a tremendous impact on our program and his addition to our program as full-time coach will allow us to elevate our program to greater heights down the road. We feel extremely fortunate to be able to land a coach with his experience as both an athlete and a coach."
Muntefering spent the previous three years as an assistant at Texas State. During his tenure, he oversaw the distance program and, in 2017, helped lead the Bobcat women's cross country team to their first ever Sun Belt Conference team title. The men's team had their highest ever team finish that same year at the NCAA South Central Region Cross Country Championships with a fifth place showing.
On the track, Muntefering's middle and long distance runners scored signification points that helped to win six more Sun Belt Conference team championships between 2017 to 2019, including Devina Schneider, the high point scorer at the 2017 Sun Belt Conference outdoor meet.
Muntefering ran collegiately for the University of Oklahoma for two years and earned All-Big 12 Conference Indoor Track Team honors. He also ran at Colorado State and was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference honoree in both cross country and indoor track. As a senior in 2013, Muntefering helped lead the Rams to the NCAA Cross Country Championships for the first time in nine years.
As a senior at Parkston, Muntefering won the Class A 800- and 1600-meter titles for Ethan-Parkston. He was also the Class A 800-meter champion for Parkston as a junior, finishing second in the 1600.
