SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshman golfer Danica Badura was named to the all-Summit League second team the league announced on Friday ahead of the practice round for the Summit League Championships. Badura becomes the second Coyote to earn the honor after Coyote alum Brenna Lervick was a three-time selection.
Badura has had a phenomenal freshman season thus far recording two top five finishes this spring season. The Aurora, Nebraska, native currently ranks third in average season score all-time at USD with a 76.13 stroke average. At the Diane Daugherty Invite, she tied for second place with fellow teammate Akari Hayashi after shooting a nine-over 222 after three rounds. In the final tournament of the season last week, Badura once again placed top three after tying for third place with a 18-over 234.
On the season, Badura has recorded a team low round of 70 while leading the team in stroke average. Badura’s score of 222 is tied with Hayashi for the lowest 54-hole score on the team. She has recorded two rounds of par or below.
The Yotes begin competing in the 2021 Summit League Championships today (Saturday) in Newton, Kansas. The tournament runs through Monday.
