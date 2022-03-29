Isaac Bruns, who led Dakota Valley to an undefeated season and the program’s first-ever Class A boys’ basketball title, was selected as the Class A Boys’ Player of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The SDBCA announced its All-State teams and Players of the Year today (Tuesday).
Bruns, a 6-4 junior guard, averaged 24.2 points and 9 rebounds per game. Bruns was a repeat first-team selection, along with Sioux Valley junior Oliver Vincent.
Dakota Valley’s Randy Rosenquist, a 6-0 junior guard, was also named to the first team after averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He also had 106 steals.
Parker’s Carter Robertson, a 6-1 senior guard, was named to the third team in Class A. He averaged 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
In Class B, Platte-Geddes’ Caden Foxley and Freeman Academy-Marion’s Quincy Blue were each named to the third team.
Blue, a 6-0 senior guard who led the Bearcats to their first-ever state tournament appearance, averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Foxley, a 6-5 senior center, averaged 16 points and 11.8 rebounds in leading the Black Panthers to the SoDak 16. He also recorded 63 blocked shots on the season.
DeSmet’s Kalen Garry repeated as Class B Player of the Year for a third straight season. The 6-3 senior guard and South Dakota State recruit averaged 21 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Bulldogs to the Class B state title.
Mitchell’s Caden Hinker was named the Class AA Player of the Year. He averaged 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Kernels, earning a second straight first team selection.
BASKETBALL
2021-22 All-State Boys’ Teams
Chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association
CLASS AA
Player of the Year — Caden Hinker, Mitchell
First Team
Caden Hinker, Mitchell, 6-8, sr., G-F (21.8 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game)
Marcus Phillips, SF Roosevelt, 6-6, sr., F-C (15.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.3 apg)
Mikele Kambalo, SF Washington, 5-9, sr., G (18.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 36 steals)
Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre, 6-3, jr., G (19.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 36 steals)
Drew Norberg, Watertown, 6-2, sr., G (21.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.4 apg)
David Alpers III, SF O’Gorman, 6-6, sr., C (12.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg)
Second Team
Micah Johnson, SF Roosevelt, 5-11, sr., G (14.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.3 apg)
Ethan Determan, Harrisburg, 6-2, jr., G (20 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Matt Eng, SF O’Gorman, 6-2, jr., G (16.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg)
Kaden Year, SF Jefferson, 6-6, jr., F (16 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg)
Taylen Ashley, SF Jefferson, 6-0, jr., G (14 ppg, 4 rpg, 5 apg)
Sam Rohlfs, Aberdeen Central, 6-4, sr., G (12.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.6 apg)
Repeat Selections — 2021 (Hinker, first team; Kambalo and Kienholz, second team); 2020 (Hinker, second team).
CLASS A
Player of the Year — Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley
First Team
Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley, 6-4, jr., G (24.2 ppg, 9 rpg)
Tash Lunday, Flandreau, 6-5, sr., F (24.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 4.8 apg)
Oliver Vincent, Sioux Valley, 6-1, jr. G (17.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 6.8 apg)
Cael Lundin, Tea Area, 6-3, sr., G (20.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 55 steals)
Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 6-0, jr., G (12.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 7.7 apg, 106 steals)
Blake Volmer, Winner, 6-3, jr., G (16.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 4.1 apg)
Second Team
Porter Ihnen, Lennox, 6-5, so., G (19.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.2 apg)
Reed Rus, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 6-4, jr., G (20.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 4 apg, 65 steals)
Cade Kandolin, St. Thomas More, 6-0, sr., G (15.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.4 spg)
Caleb Hollenbeck, St. Thomas More, 6-2, jr., G (14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg)
Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids, 5-11, jr., G (17 ppg, 4 rpg, 57 steals)
Ethan Bruns, SF Christian, 6-6, jr., F (13 ppg, 5.3 rpg)
Third Team
Chase LeBrun, Flandreau, 6-6, sr., F (16 ppg, 6.8 rpg)
Hayden Ruesink, Sioux Valley, 6-5, sr. C (14 ppg, 8 rpg)
Rance Harrison, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 6-1, sr., G (28.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 apg)
Grafton Stroup, West Central, 6-0, sr., G (16 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
Lathan Prince, Stanley County, 6-1, sr., G (17.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.6 apg)
Jeff Worth, Tea Area, 5-11, sr., G (14.2 ppg, 3.8 apg)
Carter Robertson, Parker, 6-1, sr., G (20.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg).
• Repeat Selections — 2021 (Bruns and Vincent, first team; Lunday and Lundin, third team); 2020 (Lunday, second team).
CLASS B
Player of the Year — Kalen Garry, De Smet
First Team
Kalen Garry, De Smet, 6-3, sr., G (21 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3 apg)
Joe Sayler, White River, 6-3, jr., G (29.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 60 steals)
Grant Luikens, Potter County, 6-3, sr., G (21.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3 apg, 67 steals)
Keshaume Thigh, Lower Brule, 6-2, sr., F-G (18.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 79 steals)
Malek Wieker, Aberdeen Christian, 6-0, jr., G (17.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.5 apg)
Rett Osthus, De Smet, 6-1, sr., G (10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5 apg)
Second Team
Damon Opdahl, Waubay-Suummit, 6-0, jr., G (17.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 5 apg, 78 steals)
Damon Wilkinson, De Smet, 6-9, jr., C (14.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 43 blocks)
Daniel Mitchell, Gregory, 6-7, so., F (19.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 48 blocks)
Dylan Marshall, White River, 6-0, sr., G (15.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 57 steals)
Cooper Logan, Potter County, 6-1, sr., G (19.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 57 steals)
Ethan Russell, Aberdeen Christian, 6-6, jr., F (14.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg)
Third Team
Bryce Frank, Burke, 6-4, sr., G (20 ppg, 4 rpg, 6 apg, 6 spg)
Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes, 6-5, sr., C (16 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 63 blocks)
Mason Schelske, Wessington Springs, 6-6, sr., F (21.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.5 apg)
Hank Kraft, Timber Lake, 5-8, sr., G (16 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 54 steals)
Brian Laroche Jr., Lower Brule, 6-1, jr., G-F (15.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 58 steals)
Quincy Blue, Freeman Academy-Marion, 6-0, sr., G (16.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
• Repeat Selections — 2021 (Garry, first team and Player of the Year; Sayler, first team; Osthus and Wieker, second team; Foxley, Luikens and Mitchell, third team); 2020 (Garry, first team and Player of the Year); 2019 (Garry, second team).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.