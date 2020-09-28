KEARNEY, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle sophomore Carson Noecker won the individual title for a second straight year, finishing in 15:48.8 to take the Class C boys’ race at the Nebraska-Kearney High School Cross Country Invitational, Monday in Kearney, Nebraska.
The 5,000-meter event was held on the Nebraska State Meet Course.
Hartington-Newcastle finished 19th in the 38-team field.
Pierce’s Mason Sindelar, the Yankton Invitational champion, was second, finishing in 16:21.7.
The Hartington-Newcastle girls finished 27th in the Class C race, led by a 51st place finish by Sara Burbach (22:59.1).
Ponca finished 19th in the Class D boys’ race, led by a 13th place by freshman Brody Taylor (18:30.2).
St. Mary Inv.
DELL RAPIDS — The Dell Rapids St. Mary boys and the Colman-Egan girls claimed team honors in the Dell Rapids St. Mary Invitational, Monday in Dell Rapids.
Colman-Egan beat out Centerville 13 to 20 for the girls’ title, led by medalist Reese Luze (21:00). Arlington’s Kaelyn Ulschmid (21:27) was second, followed by Alcester-Hudson’s Peyton Meyer (22:28) and Centerville’s Lillie Eide (22:35).
St. Mary pushed the first three runners across the line to claim the boys’ race over Chester Area, 6 to 18. St. Mary’s Jacob Vogel won the 5,000-meter race in 17:47, with teammate Thomas Eining second in 19:29.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Dell Rapids St. Mary 6, Chester Area 18
TOP 10: 1, Jacob Vogel, St. Mary 17:47; 2, Thomas Eining, St. Mary 19:29; 3, Seth Roemen, St. Mary 20:11; 4, Jackson Wright, Colman-Egan 20:39; 5, Karson Kruid, Alcester-Hudson 20:42; 6, Noah Reiff, St. Mary 20:55; 7, Connor Bate, Chester Area 21:02; 8, Simon Korthals, Alcester-Hudson 21:04; 9, Daniel Swenson, Chester Area 21:05; 10, Jake Burns, Arlington 21:06
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Colman-Egan 13, Centerville 20, Arlington 22, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35, Alcester-Hudson 46
TOP 10: 1, Reese Luze, Colman-Egan 21:00; 2, Kaelyn Ulschmid, Arlington 21:27; 3, Peyton Meyer, Alcester-Hudson 22:28; 4, Lillie Eide, Centerville 22:35; 5, Presley Luze, Colman-Egan 22:38; 6, Tesse Eide, Centerville 22:45; 7, Brynlee Landis, Colman-Egan 22:48; 8, Addy Gilbert, St. Mary 22:49; 9, Jada Henriksen, Arlington 22:56; 10, Sophie Eide, Centerville 23;08
