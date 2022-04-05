SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks finished on the positive end of a pair of shortened duals in boys’ tennis action on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Yankton rolled past host Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8-0. No flight one doubles match was played.
Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Keaton List and Miles Krajewski each swept their singles matches. Harrison and Miles Krajewski earned a 10-0 sweep at flight three doubles.
In a dual shortened to singles only due to weather, Yankton downed Brandon Valley 4-2. Becker, Harrison Krajewski, List and Miles Krajewski each won for the Bucks.
Yankton, 10-0, returns to Sioux Falls for a triangular with Jefferson and Milbank on Friday. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
YANKTON 8, ROOSEVELT 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Carter Cameron 10-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Evan Rodgers 10-1; Zac Briggs Y def. Connor Fitzpatrick 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Boen McKee 10-1; Keaton List Y def. Trevan Keegan 10-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Caden Gonnerman 10-0
DOUBLES: Schulte-List Y def. Gonnerman-McKee 10-1; H. Krajewski-M. Krajewski Y def. Ben Kost-Keegan 10-0
JV: Dylan Ridgway Y def. Kost 10-2; Christopher Rockne Y def. William Byaombe 6-0; Jack Pedersen Y def. Byaombe 6-0; Petersen-Rockne Y def. Byaombe-Fitzgerald 8-0
YANKTON 4, BRANDON VALLEY 2
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Cole Murray 10-4; Tayven Badger BV def. Ryan Schulte 10-5; Eli Woidyla BV def. Zac Briggs 10-7; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Gibsen Eszlinger 10-2; Keaton List Y def. Henry Wright 10-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. Sam Woidyla 10-1
JV: Dylan Ridgway Y def. Ben Gromer 10-5; Christopher Rockne Y def. Lucas Fogarty 10-4
