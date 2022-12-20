Edly Amaro got two individual victories as the Yankton Bucks split their triangular with the Brookings Bobcats, losing 54-21, and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders, defeating them 70-6 Tuesday at Yankton High School.
Brookings defeated Sioux Falls Roosevelt 76-0.
In his first match, Amaro, wrestling at 220, won an 11-8 decision against Brookings’ James Olson.
“Going through the match, he did move me a little bit,” Amaro said. “I felt a bit of strongness in him, but it was fun wrestling him. It was a good experience.
“I’m not going to lie, I thought he had that one. But good thing we locked in and focused on the match.”
“I’m very impressed with how he wrestled tonight,” said head coach Riley Smith. “It was one of those situations where in third period, it’s a short lead. It’s easy to start backing down and not wanting to wrestle and trying to hold onto that win. He just kept at it. He wrestled smarter. He wrestled a good match, stay in good position and seal the deal against Brookings.”
Against the Rough Riders, Amaro defeated Logan Moore as he fell 43 seconds into the match to complete the individual sweep.
“He hammered him down,” Smith said. “He went to work. It was fun to watch.”
“The sweep felt nice,” Amaro said. “It was one of the best sweeps I got all year.”
Yankton’s Dominic Cadena defeated Brookings’ Sawyer Johnson on a fall 4:55 into that match.
“(Dominic) had some really nice pressure on top,” Smith said. “He kept working for those pinning combinations and sometimes they fell in place where he needed them to. He kept working for them. He didn’t give up. “It’s one thing on top if you don’t get what you want. It’s easy to also let up pressure. He kept at it and because of that persistence, he was able to get that (win).”
The Gazelles swept Brookings and Sioux Falls Roosevelt, earning a 16-6 victory against the Bobcats and a 12-0 win against the Rough Riders.
Jaclyn Kyte, wrestling at 126 and 132, won three matches overall on the night for the Gazelles. Two of her victories came against Brookings, while she got one against Roosevelt. Nevaeh Leonard won a major decision over Brookings’ Saige Hinricher 11-1 wrestling at 142.
For the girls’ dual, Brookings defeated Roosevelt 18-12.
Overall, Smith said the Bucks came out slow in the first dual loss against the Bobcats, which concerned him.
“Our warmup has to be our first match,” he said. “That way, (in) our first match we’re not coming out sluggish and slow on our feet. That’s where my frustration is. We weren’t moving where we needed to be and our hand fight was soft. Getting ready for our next outing, that’s something we’ve got to look at and talk about as a team, so they understand that your first match isn’t your first match. It’s got to be your second match so you’re ready to go.”
Smith added that conditioning will be important for the team to be able to improve throughout the season.
“We’ve got to up (our intensity) in practice,” Smith said. “That’s going to be one of the big things (as well as) cleaning stuff up. Sometimes we get a little overzealous at times, and we don’t necessarily take into consideration body awareness. We get out of position and then we end up giving up points.”
The Bucks and Gazelles both take some time off for the holidays before returning to action Jan. 5 in a dual with Mitchell and Harrisburg at 5 p.m. at Harrisburg High School.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.