LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA), Pinnacle Bank Arena (PBA) and the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau (LCVB) have announced the following health and safety guidelines for the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 4-7 in Lincoln.
• Clear Bag policy is in effect for fans at PBA.
• All available tickets have been allocated to participating schools.
• Tickets will not be available at PBA. If you do not have a ticket, you will not be granted access to the arena.
• Fans are expected to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while inside the arena.
• Fans are expected to sit in designated seats and sections and adhere to physical distancing requirements.
• The 200 and 300 levels of PBA will be open. Ushers will help fans find a seat.
• Fans should exit the arena after the completion of their team’s match to allow PBA staff to sanitize seating areas for the next session. At the conclusion of each session, the arena will be cleared.
• Students must sit in their respective reserved seating section and must abide by physical distancing requirements.
• If you need assistance while attending the event, please contact a PBA event staffer.
Parking will be available in the Arena Festival Parking Lot located northeast of PBA across the Lincoln Bridge, in the Premium Parking Lot on the southwest corner of the arena and in all of the Haymarket Garages including: Red 1, Green 2, Blue 3, LumberWorks and Haymarket Garages.
All matches of the NSAA Volleyball Championships on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. Saturday’s Championship Finals will be available live on NET, streamed on NET’s website and via their mobile app.
Wynot and Hartington Cedar Catholic are among the teams qualified for the tournament. Both teams are the seventh seed in their respective bracket.
In Class D1, Cedar Catholic (17-13) will face Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (28-3) in Thursday’s 2 p.m. contest on the South Court.
In Class D2, Wynot (18-4) will face Chambers-Wheeler Central (31-1) in Thursday’s 9 a.m. contest on the South Court.
CLASS D1
First Round, Nov. 5
No. 1 Pleasanton (30-0) vs. No. 8 Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m., North Court
No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (28-3) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-13), 2 p.m., South Court
No. 4 Mead (23-6) vs. No. 5 South Platte (26-4), 3:30 p.m., North Court
No. 3 Bergan (24-10) vs. No. 6 Amherst (20-10), 3:30 p.m., South Court
Semifinals, Nov. 6
Pleasanton-JB winner vs. Mead-SP winner, 9 a.m., South Court
BDS-HCC winner vs. Bergan-Amherst winner, 10:30 a.m., South Court
Final Round, Nov. 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
CLASS D2
First Round, Nov. 5
No. 1 Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m., North Court
No. 2 Chambers-Wheeler Central (31-1) vs. No. 7 Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m., South Court
No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (26-2), 10:30 a.m., North Court
No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. No. 6 Mullen (28-5), 10:30 a.m., South Court
Semifinals, Nov. 6
DO-NC winner vs. FCSH-HSF winner, 9 a.m., North Court
CSC-Wynot winner vs. MHC-Mullen winner, 10:30 a.m., North Court
Final Round, Nov. 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.
