VERMILLION – South Dakota head tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce the upcoming spring schedule featuring a combined five home matches and a strong slate of non-conference matches.
“I am excited for the spring schedule and dual match season to start,” Barnett said. “We had a really good fall season and hopefully can keep that momentum going.
“Our schedule is challenging and difficult for sure with matches against four of the five Power 5 Conferences. We will be challenged early and often but I expect this group to embrace the challenge and continue to improve at a fast rate.”
South Dakota has a total of 21 duals on its 2022 spring schedule, including four home matches in Vermillion and one more in Sioux Falls.
The Coyotes open the season in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 14 against Iowa State from the Big 12. ISU is one of five Power Five opponents on USD’s schedule, while it also plays at Drake on Jan. 15.
South Dakota will travel to Missouri, for a doubleheader on Jan. 20, while also facing Power Five programs in Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado.
The team will face Northern Illinois inside the Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls on Feb. 24.
Summit League play will begin on March 5 in Grand Forks, North Dakota against North Dakota. Home matches in Vermillion during league play include Western Illinois (March 29), St. Thomas (April 7) and Oral Roberts (April 14). The Coyotes also host Creighton on April 11.
The non-conference slate also includes a three-match spring break trip to Orlando, Florida to face Fairfield, Navy and Valparaiso.
Oral Roberts will host the Summit League championships on April 20-22.
“The Summit League continues to improve, there are not any easy matches,” Barnett said. “We’ll have seen many different styles of tennis and will be ready for everything we will see in league matches.”
