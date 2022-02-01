GAYVILLE —A second half surge pushed Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Gayville-Volin 56-41 Tuesday night in Gayville.
Mason Reiner and Carson Koehn tallied 13 points apiece for the Nighthawks (6-6). Kase Brouwer added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Andrew Gustad tallied 13 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (9-5). Kyle Hirsch added 12 points.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour is at Marty Friday. Gayville-Volin is at Bridgewater-Emery Friday.
TDA (6-6) 13 17 14 12 —56
GV (9-5) 13 15 5 8 —41
Platte-Geddes 46, Chamberlain 44
PLATTE — A Caden Foxley rebound and basket with six seconds left lifts Platte-Geddes to a 46-44 win over Chamberlain Tuesday night in Platte.
Foxley tallied nine points, including the final two, and 13 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (9-3). Jackson Neuman and Dawson Hoffman added 13 points apiece.
Dakota Munger led Chamberlain (7-4) with 21 points. Sellyck McManus added 12 points.
Platte-Geddes hosts Kimball-White Lake Thursday. Chamberlain takes on Stanley County Thursday.
CHAMBERLAIN (7-4) 15 11 9 9 —44
PLATTE-GEDDES (9-3) 13 10 8 15 —46
Hanson 52, Wagner 50
ALEXANDRIA —Noah Price’s near double-double led Hanson to a 52-50 win over Wagner Tuesday night in Alexandria.
Price tallied 17 points and nine rebounds for Hanson (10-4). Ethan Cheeseman added 15 points.
Dustin Honomichl led Wagner (1-10) with 21 points. Toby Zephier added 13 points.
Hanson is at Mount Vernon-Plankinton Thursday. Wagner hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday.
WAGNER (1-10) 14 9 17 10 —50
HANSON (10-4) 14 11 16 11 —52
Freeman Acad.-Marion 93, Marty 65
FREEMAN —Four players score in double figures to lead Freeman Academy-Marion to a 93-65 win over Marty Tuesday night in Freeman.
Quincy Blue tallied 26 points to pace Freeman Academy-Marion (10-1). Connor Epp added 20 points and seven rebounds and Thalen Schroeder 16 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Hagen pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds.
Tate Elk Soldier drained nine three-pointers to lead Marty (8-5) with 29 points. Lawrence Rouse added 19 points.
Freeman Academy-Marion faces Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Thursday.
Canistota 68, Viborg-Hurley 49
CANISTOTA — Canistota built a 36-29 halftime lead and pulled away to a 68-49 victory over Viborg-Hurley in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Canistota (8-5), which travels to Gayville-Volin on Saturday.
Blake Schroedermeier led Viborg-Hurley with 13 points and nine rebounds. Gage Goettertz and Hayden Gilbert each scored 12 points for the Cougars.
Viborg-Hurley, 8-4, travels to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 41-30 and the ‘C’ game 34-23.
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-4) 13 16 11 9 — 49
CANISTOTA (8-5) 19 17 14 18 — 68
Parkston 60, McCook Central-Montrose 54
SALEM — A big night from Cole Prunty leads Parkston to a 60-54 win over McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday night in Salem.
Prunty tallied 23 points to lead Parkston (8-7). Will Jodozi added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Max Scott contributed 10 points.
Cody Miles and Boston Katzer tallied 18 points apiece to lead McCook Central-Montrose (7-7).
PARKSTON (8-7) 13 9 15 23 —60
MCM (7-7) 13 13 16 12 —54
Vermillion 67, Beresford 31
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers used three players in double figures to claim a 67-31 victory over Beresford in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Charlie Ward paced Vermillion with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. T.J. Tracy scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jake Jensen finished with 11 points. Nick Sorensen finished with nine points, nine rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Tate Van Otterloo led Beresford with 14 points.
Vermillion, 9-5, travels to top-ranked Dakota Valley on Feb. 8. Beresford hosts Madison on Thursday.
BERESFORD (5-8) 2 11 12 6 — 31
VERMILLION (9-5) 19 15 16 17 — 67
Parker 68, Chester Area 52
CHESTER — A big night from Carter Robertson led Parker to a 68-52 win over Chester Area in Chester.
Robertson tallied 29 points to pace Parker (7-9). Ray Travnicek added 14 points and Davin Fuller 13.
Jovi Wolf led Chester Area (7-9) with 16 points and Brock Wages 11.
Parker is at Viborg-Hurley Tuesday.
PARKER (7-9) 10 20 14 24 —68
CHESTER AREA (7-9) 8 14 12 18 —52
Mid-State Conference
O’Neill 43, Pierce 36
WAYNE, Neb. — Landon Classen scored 25 points to lead O’Neill past Pierce 43-36 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
Drew Morrow scored 10 points for O’Neill, which will return to Wayne for a semifinal matchup on Friday.
No statistics were reported for Pierce, which will host a consolation game on Friday.
PIERCE (9-9) 10 9 9 8 — 36
O’NEILL (15-3) 11 8 14 10 — 43
