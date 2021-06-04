MITCHELL — The Yankton Lakers and Yankton Reds each went 2-0 on the opening day of the Mitchell youth baseball tournament on Friday. The Yankton Greysox went 0-1 on the opening day.
The tournament continues today (Saturday).
Lakers 9, Huron 1
The Yankton Lakers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead on the way to a 9-1 victory over Huron on Friday.
Evan Serck and Matthew Sheldon each had two hits for Yankton. Easton Nelson, Owen Wishon and Mark Kathol each had a hit. Serck, Nelson and Kael Garry each drove in two runs in the victory.
Sheldon picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
Reds 19, S.F. West Navy 3
The Yankton Reds pounded out 15 hits on the way to a 19-3 rout of the Sioux Falls West Navy squad on Friday.
Gavin Johnson went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek doubled and singled, scoring three times. Tate Beste had two hits and four runs scored. Easton Feser had two hits, three runs scored and two RBI. Carter Boomsma posted two hits and two RBI. Owen Eidsness doubled. Beck Ryken and Sam Gokie each had a hit and two RBI. Abe O’Brien and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Frick picked up the win.
Mitchell White 12, Greysox 0
Host Mitchell downed the Yankton Grey Sox 12-0 on Friday.
Jolten Reimnitz and Liam Villanueva each had a hit for Yankton.
Ethan Carlson took the loss.
Lakers 11, Winner 3
The Yankton Lakers built a 4-0 lead and pulled away to an 11-3 victory over Winner on Friday.
Evan Serck went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI for Yankton. Owen Wishon had two hits, including a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Kael Garry doubled and singled, scoring twice. Kaden Hughes also doubled. Easton Nelson also had a hit. Trey Sager scored twice in the win.
Mark Kathol went the distance in the win, striking out five.
Reds 7, Pierre 6
The Yankton Reds outlasted Pierre 7-6 on Friday.
Kaden Hunhoff had two hits for Yankton. Beck Ryken and Easton Feser each had a hit and two runs scored. Abe O’Brien and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Sam Gokie struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings for the win. Beck Ryken struck out the final batter of the game for the save. Lincoln Schoehand took the loss.
