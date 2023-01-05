PONCA, Neb. — Vermillion overcame a game-high 25 points by Ponca’s Samantha Ehlers to claim a 47-36 victory over the Indians in an inter-state girls’ basketball showdown on Thursday.
Kasey Hanson scored 13 points for Vermillion. Leah Herbster added 11 points in the victory.
Vermillion, 6-0, hosts Parkston today (Friday). Ponca, 8-1, hosts Bloomfield today.
VERMILLION (6-0) 14 7 11 15 — 47
PONCA (8-1) 8 5 10 13 — 36
Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 43
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle jumped out to a 14-8 lead after one quarter and held on for a 49-43 victory over Bloomfield in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Madison Abbenhaus scored 13 points for Bloomfield. Tenly Gilsdorf and Brooke Pinkelman each had 10 points in the effort.
Hartington-Newcastle travels to Winside today (Friday). Bloomfield, 5-5, travels to Ponca today.
BLOOMFIELD (5-5) 8 12 11 12 — 43
HART-NEW (3-5) 14 11 14 10 — 49
Crofton 47, Battle Creek 28
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Crofton scored its 10th victory of the season with a 47-28 rout of Battle Creek in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Caitlin Guenther finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Crofton (10-1). Sammie Allen posted 11 points.
Tyler Humphrey led Battle Creek with 10 points.
Crofton hosts Niobrara-Verdigre on Tuesday. Battle Creek, 5-4, travels to Norfolk Catholic today (Friday).
Wynot 60, Tri County Northeast 13
ALLEN, Neb. — Wynot built a 17-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 60-13 rout of Tri County Northeast in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lauren Haberman finished with 16 points for Wynot. Amber Lawson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Kinslee Heimes posted six steals and Myrah Sudbeck added four steals in the victory.
Mica Tornez led Tri County Northeast with eight points. Brianna Bosquet had five steals.
Wynot, 6-2, travels to Guardian Angels Central Catholic today (Friday). Tri County Northeast hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Saturday.
WYNOT (6-2) 17 14 16 13 — 60
TRI CO NE (1-8) 2 4 6 1 — 13
