PIERCE, Neb. — After another door to state opened for the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans, they made sure they were going to put in the work to go through it.
Cedar Catholic — which advanced to districts on a wild card after losing to cross-street rival Hartington-Newcastle in the sub-district finals — recovered to beat Elgin Public-Pope John 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 in the District D1-6 volleyball match on Saturday at Pierce High School.
The victory sends the Trojans (17-13) to the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 4-7 in Lincoln.
The Trojans’ victory was sparked by an aggressive approach, according to Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss.
“That’s how we had to play here,” she said. “You can’t give free balls against good teams.”
Strong net play also helped the Trojans, according to Buss.
“We worked on blocking a lot this week,” she said. “We knew we needed to slow them down.”
For EP-PJ, which finished with an 18-10 record, Lexi Bode posted nine kills and Ally Selting finished with eight kills to lead the way, as five different players had five or more kills. Taylynne Sharf had 25 assists. Skyler Meis finished with four blocks (two solo) and three ace serves. Ashlynne Scharf added seven digs.
After Tuesday’s loss to Hartington-Newcastle — and the announcement Wednesday that the Trojans would qualify for Districts as a wild card — the team went to work.
“When we knew we had a second chance, the team pushed so much those next couple of practices,” said sophomore middle hitter Laney Kathol. “We watched a lot of film, figured out what we needed to do and applied it really well.”
The Wolfpack took an early 6-3 lead in the opening stanza, but Cedar Catholic put together an 8-1 string to take a 15-12 edge. Kathol had two kills and a block in the run.
EP-PJ answered with five straight points, including a pair of Meis ace serves, and stretched the lead back to 21-19 before the Trojans closed the set with six straight points. Brynn Wortmann had a kill and an ace serve in the rally.
In the second set, Kathol and Makenna Noecker traded kills in a four-point surge to give the Trojans the early edge. From there, neither team could string together more than two straight points, but Cedar Catholic had more two-point swings and took a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We pushed through the whole time,” Kathol said. “Even when we got behind we kept pushing through because we knew we could get on top.”
The Wolfpack ran off four straight points early in the third set, then traded side-outs until the Trojans took over. A 6-0 run that included two kills and a block by Kathol gave the Trojans an 18-14 edge.
Both of Kathol’s kills in the run came off “slides,” a play where a hitter wraps around behind the setter to attack.
“We did a really good job of passing the ball,” Buss aid. “It allowed us to run a lot of stuff we’re not always able to do.”
EP-PJ would not get closer than two points the rest of the way.
Cedar Catholic now prepares for a state tournament unlike their previous four trips — or any other state tournament trip. First round, semifinals and championship matches will all be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Third place matches will be held at Lincoln Southeast, similar to what has been done with those matches in past years.
“Pinnacle Bank Arena is a big, exciting, intimidating place,” Buss said. “It will help having been there before. Hopefully it will play to our advantage.”
