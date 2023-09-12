BRANDON — The Yankton Gazelles finished fifth in dance and 10th in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Tuesday in Brandon.
Host Brandon Valley won the dance title, scoring 273.5 to beat out perennial Class A power Dakota Valley (268.25). Sioux Falls Washington (260.5) was third, followed by Harrisburg (252.75) and Yankton (248.5). Platte-Geddes scored 207.75 on the night.
Brandon Valley had the top score on both Jazz (272) and Pom (275). Washington had the high score on Hip Hop (270).
Yankton scored 248.5 on both Jazz and Pom. Platte-Geddes scored 210.5 in Jazz and 205 on Pom.
Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer title, 279 to 275.5 over Harrisburg. Perennial Class A power Sioux Valley was third at 258.5. Yankton scored 188.5, while Platte-Geddes scored 144.5.
Next up for Yankton is the Brookings Invitational on Saturday.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, S.F. Jefferson 279; 2, Harrisburg 275.5; 3, Sioux Valley 258.5; 3, O’Gorman 258; 5, Watertown 245; 6, Brookings 240; 7, Brandon Valley 225.5; 8, Mitchell 216.5; 9, S.F. Washington 210.5; 10, Yankton 188.5; 11, Huron 187; 12, S.F. Roosevelt 184; 13, Platte-Geddes 144.5
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 273.5; 2, Dakota Valley 268.25; 3, S.F. Washington 260.75; 4, Harrisburg 252.75; 5, Yankton 248.5; 6, O’Gorman 247.5; 7, S.F. Roosevelt 240.5; 8, Aberdeen Central 226.25; 9, S.F. Jefferson 224.75; 10, Watertown 215.75; 11, Mitchell 213.25; 12, Brookings 211.5; 13, Huron 210.75; 14, Platte-Geddes 207.75
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 272; 2, Dakota Valley 267.5; 3, Yankton 248.5; 4, Harrisburg 242; 5, Huron 211; 6, Platte-Geddes 210.5
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 275; 2, Dakota Valley 269; 3, S.F. Washington 251.5; 4, Yankton 248.5; 5, O’Gorman 238.5; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 225.5; 7, S.F. Jefferson 224; 8, Aberdeen Central 221; 9, Watertown 214; 10, Platte-Geddes 205; 11, Mitchell 202; 12, Brookings 199
HIP HOP: 1, S.F. Washington 270; 2, Harrisburg 263.5; 3, O’Gorman 256.5; 4, S.F. Roosevelt 255.5; 5, Aberdeen Central 231.5; 6, S.F. Jefferson 225.5; 7, Mitchell 224.5; 8, Brookings 224; 9, Watertown 217.5; 10, Huron 210.5
