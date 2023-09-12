Yankton Jazz

The Yankton dance team performs its Jazz routine during the Brandon Valley Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Tuesday in Brandon.

 Jill Meier/Brandon Valley Journal

BRANDON — The Yankton Gazelles finished fifth in dance and 10th in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Tuesday in Brandon.

Host Brandon Valley won the dance title, scoring 273.5 to beat out perennial Class A power Dakota Valley (268.25). Sioux Falls Washington (260.5) was third, followed by Harrisburg (252.75) and Yankton (248.5). Platte-Geddes scored 207.75 on the night.

