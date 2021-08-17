The Irene-Wakonda Eagles Booster Club will hold a four-person scramble golf tournament on Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
There is a cost to participate. Call Fox Run at 605-668-5205 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.