The Wynot Blue Devils went into the season having to replace five seniors, each of which was in the starting lineup at some point last season.
If they struggled with that process, it didn’t reflect in their record or in their ability to return to state.
Wynot takes a 23-2 record and the fourth seed into the Nebraska Class D2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament. The Blue Devils face Osceola (21-5) in the opening round on Tuesday, March 8, at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
“I thought we had a chance to be pretty good,” said Wynot head coach Lee Heimes. “We had to have everyone come together. The kids worked hard, and they share in the success of each other.”
The Blue Devils have a balanced offensive attack, with five players having scored 150 points or more on the season. Senior Charlie Schroeder leads the way at 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, along with 45 assists, 43 steals and 35 blocked shots on the season. Younger brother Chase Schroeder, a 6-5 sophomore, is also in double figures, averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, to go along with 42 steals.
Also providing scoring punch for the Blue Devils are senior Jack Kuchta (9.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 27 assists, 25 steals), sophomore Dylan Heine (8.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 33 steals) and sophomore Zack Foxhoven (6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 49 assists, 56 steals). Junior Colin Wieseler (3.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 34 assists) has a team-best 65 steals.
“Any given night we can have a different guy to lead us in scoring,” Heimes said. “It makes us tough to play against.”
The Blue Devils also have a little size, with the Schroeder boys at 6-5 and 6-4 (Charlie), as well as a 6-2 guard in Kuchta and a 6-4 senior reserve post in Jonathan Dodge (1.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
“That size makes a difference,” Heimes said. “Our athleticism and size make it tough to score against us down low, and allows us opportunities to score down low.”
The Blue Devils’ defense also provides plenty of scoring opportunities. Wynot averages better than 12 steals per game on the season.
“Where it starts for us is on the defensive end,” Heimes said. “If we’re getting turnovers, steals, it leads to good things offensively.”
Osceola brings a pair of high-octane big guards to the floor. Junior Isaiah Zelasney leads the Bulldogs in scoring (16.6 ppg), assists (74) and steals (56). Sophomore Kale Gustafson, a 6-4 guard, averaged 15.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, and has 64 assists and 38 steals. Senior 6-2 players, Pierce Brantling (5.5 ppg, 45 assists, 28 steals) and Carter Girard (5.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg) also contribute offensively.
“Osceola is a good team. They’ve got two good scorers, both around 15, 16 a game,” Heimes said of the Bulldogs. “They’re a pretty athletic, tall team. They’re good at what they do, and they’re well-coached.”
For the Blue Devils to down the ‘Dogs and extend their stay in Lincoln, it comes down to defense.
“We need to get after people on defense. We need to limit their scoring opportunities and have them take tough shots,” Heimes said. “Offensively, if we share the ball good things will happen.”
The winner of the Wynot-Osceola game will face the winner of the O’Neill St. Mary’s/Shelton matchup on Thursday, March 10, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The championship is set for Saturday, March 12, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game on Friday, March 11, at Lincoln East High School.
