The Yankton Area Ice Association will hold a “Learn To Skate” program for youth ages 4-12, Wednesdays and Saturdays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 13.
Wednesday sessions are 5:45-6:15 p.m. each night, Saturday sessions are 11-11:30 a.m. each day, with the Jan. 30 session running 10:45-11:15 a.m.
There is a cost to participate. Due to COVID-19, there will be strict limits on the number of participants, as well as spectator viewing.
For more information, contact Shawn Weber at yaia.lts.coordinator@gmail.com or go online to yanktonice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.