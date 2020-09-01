Throughout its five-game losing streak, certain trends have started to emerge for the Yankton girls’ soccer team.
What might they be?
“We’re just playing too much defense in these games,” head coach Tyler Schuring said after Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Brandon Valley at Crane-Youngworth Field.
And the result, he added, has been that the opposition — with a combined 19-7 record in the five-game stretch — has been able to get the Gazelles (1-5) back on their heels.
Tuesday was also the first time the Gazelles had all of their main contributors available for action, including junior Cora Schurman who returned to the field after a three-game absence.
She responded right away with an early goal, but the Lynx were able to then control the pace and keep the game played mostly in their offensive end of the field.
“I thought we came out ill prepared in the first half,” Schuring said. “Brandon Valley moved the ball extremely well and we were doing too much chasing.”
Those have been areas the Gazelles have worked on this season, he added.
“We played a lot of defense and we struggled to build out of the back,” Schuring said.
Brandon Valley sophomore Emma Kirlin later scored with 4:35 remaining in the game to push the Lynx lead to 3-1. Seventy seconds later, however, Yankton junior Madisyn Bietz notched a goal to make things interesting.
In the second half, the Gazelles were sharper in mounting an attack, connecting passes and pressuring the ball without chasing, according to Schuring.
In an effort to increase its speed at the top of its offensive formation, the Gazelles moved senior defender Kylie Bochman to an attacking position for the final stages of the second half — they did the same late in last Thursday’s game at O’Gorman.
“Kylie really puts pressure on teams with her speed,” Schuring said. “She can really move out there.”
Yankton will hit the road Thursday for a 4 p.m. varsity girls’ game in Watertown.
Brandon Valley won the JV match 3-0. For Yankton, Kaylee Goeden and Alex Schmidt each had five saves in goal.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.