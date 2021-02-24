SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Is Mount Marty turning into Upset U?
For the second year in a row, the Lancers pulled a first-round upset in the GPAC Men’s Basketball Tournament, but the second instance was certainly more notable.
They beat the top seed.
Mount Marty, the No. 8 seed, survived nearly giving back a 20-point lead to beat top-seeded Morningside 76-73 on Wednesday night in Sioux City, Iowa.
Was it not one of the biggest wins in Mount Marty men’s basketball history?
“It’s definitely up there,” senior Jailen Billings said, with a smile.
“Last year at the Corn Palace was pretty big, but this is definitely a big one.”
The victory sends the Lancers (10-16) to Saturday’s tournament semifinals at Dakota Wesleyan.
“It feels amazing,” Billings said.
“We had a great 19 days of prep and we just really felt confident coming into the game.”
Prior to Wednesday night, Mount Marty hadn’t played a game since Feb. 6, but the Lancers weren’t wary of any possible rust or any possible slow start, according to head coach Todd Lorensen.
“I had some friends and fellow coaches reach out to me over the last 48 hours and ask how I was feeling about this one, and I had an unbelievable feeling,” he said.
“I knew we would play a great game.”
In a game where the Lancers led by as many as 20 points, they had to survive a nail-biting finish to leave Allee Gym with the win.
Morningside (20-5) — the No. 12 team in NAIA — got to within 76-73 on a Will Pottebaum drive with 10 seconds remaining. The Lancers then turned the ball over at halfcourt on the ensuing possession, which gave the Mustangs one last chance.
A three-pointer, though, missed, and the Lancers were able to celebrate their upset.
It was a milestone in Billings’ standout career at Mount Marty, he added.
“This is the first time I’ve beat Morningside in my four years, so I’m a little geeked about that,” Billings said.
Immediately out of the gates, the Lancers showed there was zero rust from the long lay-off.
Mount Marty jumped out to a 14-1 lead four minutes into the game and never slowed down — the Lancer margin reached 43-23 at the 3:28 mark.
It wasn’t as though Morningside was cold (it shot 44 percent), it’s just that the Lancers made 60 percent of their shots to take a 45-30 halftime cushion.
As expected, however, Morningside got things figured out.
Although the Lancers went five minutes without scoring, they only gave up a 6-0 spurt in that drought — a Gio Diaz three-pointer with 5:15 left pushed Mount Marty’s lead to 69-60.
“We had to anticipate that they’d make a run, and that was something we visited about at halftime and during some timeouts,” Lorensen said.
“We just had to stay the course and execute our stuff.”
Perhaps the play of the game for Mount Marty was a late-shot clock scoop layup by Tyrell Harper with 28 seconds remaining, which pushed a 73-71 lead out to 75-71.
Morningside then missed a three-pointer and fouled Harper, who made one of two free throws.
Seconds later, the Lancers were able to celebrate yet another significant upset in the GPAC Tournament — they beat third-seeded Dordt in last year’s tournament quarterfinals.
How were the Lancers once again able to do it?
“I don’t know what it is, really,” Lorensen said. “It’s hard to correlate last year completely, but we have guys who saw that experience.
“This is the team we were optimistic we could have all year, so I’m not surprised at all we did this.”
Chad Moran led Mount Marty with 22 points, while Billings added 19 points in his hometown, and Allen Wilson scored 14 points. Harper finished with seven points and 12 rebounds.
