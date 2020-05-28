EMERY — Dimock-Emery scored in all seven innings on the way to an 18-8 rout of Plankinton in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Drew Kitchens went 3-3 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Dimock-Emery’s 11-hit attack. Carter Dye and Ben Wermers each doubled in the win.
Alex Loes went 3-3 with a double to lead Plankinton. Cole Knippling homered in the effort.
Trent Kingsbury was credited with the win, striking out three in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Tom Harris took the loss.
PLANKINTON 111 040 1 — 8 8 2
DIMOCK-EMERY 222 125 4 — 18 11 1
