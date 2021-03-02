WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College throwers Cade Kalkowski and Cole Christoffersen were announced Tuesday afternoon as qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships March 11-13 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Kalkowski, a senior from Niobrara, Nebraska (Niobrara HS), is a national qualifier in the weight throw for a third straight season. He ranks fourth in NCAA Division II with a provisional qualifying mark of 67’ 11 1/2” that took place on January 23rd at the Dakota Reality Invite in South Dakota. He earned All-NSIC honors in the weight throw last weekend at the NSIC Indoor Championships with a throw of 66’ 2 ½”. Kalkowski will compete in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Thursday, March 11th at 6:30 p.m.
