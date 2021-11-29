VERMILLION — A trio of home meets and a return to big-name relay meets highlight the South Dakota outdoor track and field schedule announced Monday by Coyote director of track and field Lucky Huber.
South Dakota will host its home meets on April 2 (USD Early Bird), April 22-23 (South Dakota Challenge) and May 6 (USD Twilight).
All three home outdoor meets will be held at the state-of-the-art Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field. The seven-year-old facility features a nine-lane, 400-meter, NCAA-certified BSS 2000 track surface and competition areas for field events all viewable from the 1,000-seat grandstands.
Filling out the slate are a series of relay meets filled with tradition. USD opens the season with the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays (March 23-26) in Austin, Texas. After two years off, the Mt. SAC Relays are set to make a return April 13-16 in Los Angeles, California. USD will send a contingent to the Drake Relays (April 27-30) in Des Moines, Iowa.
In addition, the Coyotes are scheduled to compete at the K.T. Woodman Classic hosted by Wichita State on April 7-9 in Wichita, Kansas.
Postseason competition begins with the Summit League Championships slated for May 12-14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Oral Roberts serves as the host for the second time since opening its new facility in 2018. The Coyote women won a share of the Summit League title the last time ORU hosted the outdoor meet.
Following the conclusion of conference meet weekends, individuals ranked in the top-48 of the west region will advance to the NCAA West Preliminary held in Fayetteville, Arkansas, May 25-28. The top-12 finishes per event advance to the NCAA Championships held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.
