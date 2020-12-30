WAYNE, Neb. — Logan Moeller scored 20 points to lead Pierce past Hartington Cedar Catholic in the semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Ben Brahmer added 12 points for Pierce, which will play Auburn in the championship game today (Thursday) at 5 p.m.
For Cedar Catholic, Myles Thoene hit four three-pointers on the way to 14 points. Tate Thoene added 13 points.
Cedar Catholic will play Wayne in the third place game at 1 p.m.
PIERCE (7-1) 13 8 16 15 — 52
CEDAR CATHOLIC (3-2) 10 7 14 15 — 46
LCC 64, Pender 41
WAYNE, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge pulled away after the opening quarter to claim a 64-41 victory over Pender in the consolation semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
The Bears outscored Pender 51-25 in the final three quarters.
Cael Hartung scored 16 points to lead LCC. Austin Hall netted 12 points, Evan Schmitt had 10 points and Jake Rath added nine points in the victory.
Jaxon Maise led Pender with 12 points. Dylan Vogt added 10 points.
LCC (7-2) advances to face Homer for fifth place today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. Pender will face Winnebago for seventh at 1 p.m.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (7-2) 13 18 21 12 — 64
PENDER (0-7) 16 11 9 5 — 41
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
WAYNE, Neb. — Ryan Binder scored a game-high 20 points to lead Auburn past Wayne 47-38 in the semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Cameron Binder scored nine points and Maverick Binder added eight points in the victory.
Alex Phelps led Wayne with 11 points.
Auburn (6-0) will face Pierce in the championship, today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. Wayne (8-2) will take on Hartington Cedar Catholic for third, a 1 p.m. start.
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
WAYNE, Neb. — Homer outscored Winnebago 16-5 in the fourth quarter to claim a 60-57 victory in the consolation semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Kaleb Kinzie scored 19 points and Landon Gilster netted 15 points for Homer. Timmy Harris added 10 points for the Knights.
Anthony Earth led Winnebago with 18 points. Assias Bernie and Caleb Kearnes each scored 11 points. Kellen Crossbear added 10 points.
Homer advances to face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the fifth place game, today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. Winnebago plays Pender in the seventh place game at 1 p.m.
WINNEBAGO (3-5) 18 18 16 5 — 57
HOMER (1-7) 16 17 11 16
Creighton Tourn.
Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Bloomfield took control with a 19-5 edge in the second quarter on the way to a 45-34 victory over Wausa in the opening round of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Gabe Lauck posted 10 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Haverkamp added eight points in the victory.
Bloomfield will play in the championship today (Thursday). Wausa will play in the consolation game.
BLOOMFIELD (4-4) 9 19 2 15 — 45
WAUSA (1-7) 11 5 7 11 — 34
Verdigre Tourn.
O’Neill St. Mary’s 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Aidan Hedstrom scored 29 points to lead O’Neill St. Mary’s past Niobrara-Verdigre 70-31 in the championship of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Adam Everitt scored 14 points and Blake Benson netted 12 points for St. Mary’s. Isaiah Wiese added 10 points in the victory.
Rane Vesely led Niobrara-Verdigre with 10 points. Preston Crosley added nine points.
St. Mary’s, 7-1, hosts Anselmo-Merna on Jan. 9. Niobrara-Verdigre plays in the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament, Jan. 7-9.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (6-4) 7 7 12 5 — 31
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (7-1) 30 18 17 5 — 70
Plainview 52, St. Edward 34
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Teagan Ziems scored a game-high 20 points to lead Plainview past St. Edward 52-34 in the consolation game of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Braden Waldow added 11 points for the victorious Pirates.
Cole Mowrey led St. Edward with 13 points.
ST. EDWARD (2-7) 2 11 9 12 — 34
PLAINVIEW (4-5) 11 8 5 19 — 52
Stanton Tourn.
Hartington-Newcastle 53, West Holt 46
STANTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle claimed the consolation title of the Stanton Holiday Tournament with a 53-46 victory over West Holt on Wednesday.
Jake Peitz scored 20 points, and Kobe Heitman had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four steals to lead Hartington-Newcastle.
No statistics were reported for West Holt, which travels to Summerland on Jan. 8.
Hartington-Newcastle plays in the Classic Tournament Jan. 7-8.
WEST HOLT (3-6) 8 16 10 12 — 46
HART.-NEW. (2-7) 15 14 12 12 — 53
Shootout On The Elkhorn
Wakefield 59, Ponca 44
WISNER, Neb. — Wakefield built a 34-19 halftime lead on the way to a 59-44 victory over Ponca in the championship of the Shootout On The Elkhorn Tournament, Wednesday in Wisner, Nebraska.
No statistics were reported for Wakefield.
Austin Brennan scored 10 points to lead Ponca. Bryar Bennett and Taylor Korth each scored seven points.
Wakefield, 8-1, hosts Siouxland (Iowa) Christian on Saturday. Ponca, 6-3, travels to Crofton on Jan. 5
PONCA (6-3) 13 6 10 15 — 44
WAKEFIELD (8-1) 15 19 17 8 — 59
Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51
WISNER, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger used a 22-7 edge in the second quarter to pull away from Neligh-Oakdale 57-51 in the consolation game of the Shootout On The Elkhorn Tournament on Wednesday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Julien Hearn led Neligh-Oakdale with 21 points, three assists and three steals. Bryson Gadeken added 17 points.
NELIGH-OAKDALE (5-3) 19 7 17 8 — 51
WISNER-PILGER (4-4) 17 22 8 10 — 57
Huron Classic
Redfield 44, Gayville-Volin 10
HURON — Redfield downed Gayville-Volin 44-10 in the Huron Holiday Classic, Wednesday at Huron Arena.
Jaxson Frankenstein led Redfield with 13 points. Thomas Shantz added 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots.
Andrew Gustad and Spencer Karstens each had five points for Gayville-Volin. Darien Rabe grabbed eight rebounds.
Redfield, 3-1, hosts Langford on Jan. 5. Gayville-Volin travels to Scotland on Jan. 5.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-3) 2 3 1 4 — 10
REDFIELD (3-1) 12 10 16 6 — 44
Other Games
Mitchell 62, Thunder Basin 46
MITCHELL — Mitchell took control with a 12-3 edge in the second quarter on the way to a 62-46 victory over Thunder Basin, Wyoming, on Wednesday.
Zane Alm posted 17 points and five assists, and Gavyn Degen scored 13 points off the bench to lead Mitchell. Steele Morgan scored 11 points and Caden Hinker added nine points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
McKale Holte scored a game-high 22 points, hitting 6-of-12 from three-point range, to lead Thunder Basin (4-2). Deegan Williams added 16 points.
Mitchell (6-0) is off until a Jan. 9 trip to Huron, the first road trip for the Kernels this season.
THUNDER BASIN (4-2) 14 3 14 15 — 46
MITCHELL (6-0) 14 12 16 20 — 62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.