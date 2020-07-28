PIERRE — Pierre earned a pair of shutout victories to end the season for Yankton Post 12 in American Legion baseball post-season action on Tuesday in Pierre.
The sweep of the best-of-three series earned Pierre (30-16) a berth in the super-regionals, Aug. 3-4 at home against Harrisburg.
Pierre claimed an 8-0 victory in the opener.
Garrett Stout went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Andrew Coverdale had two hits for Pierre. Andy Gordon, Cade Hinkle and Maguire Raske each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Wagner doubled for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Carson Haak and Dylan Prouty each had a hit.
Jack Van Camp struck out 10 batters over five innings for the win. Tristan Redman took the loss.
Pierre used an eight-run third inning to claim a 10-0 victory in the nightcap.
Coverdale doubled and singled, and Gordon had two hits and three RBI for Pierre. Raske added two hits in the victory.
Haak and Joe Gokie each had a hit for Yankton.
Lincoln Kienholz struck out 12 in the five-inning contest for the win. Haak took the loss.
Yankton finished with a 6-18 record.
Harrisburg 15-16, S.F. West 2-0
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg earned a pair of victories over Sioux Falls West, sweeping their best-of-three post-season series on Tuesday.
Harrisburg (28-16) now advances to the super-regional, Aug. 3-4 at Pierre.
In the opener, Tyson Kogel went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double as Harrisburg rolled to a 15-2 decision.
Zeb Wede had two hits, including a grand slam, for Harrisburg. Chase Mason also homered for Harrisburg. Jack Rabern tripled and Ethan Rollinger doubled in the win.
Dylan Ades had two hits, and Keaton Hartman doubled for West.
Mason struck out seven batters over four innings of work for the win. Mitch Willis took the loss.
Harrisburg hit four home runs on the way to a 16-0 victory in the second game.
Payton Metzger, Rabern, Ben Loos and Tyman Long each homered for Harrisburg. Mason doubled in the win.
Gabe Stahl had the lone West hit.
Will Simmons struck out three batters in four innings of one-hit ball for the win. Keaton Hartman took the loss.
