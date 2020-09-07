Charlie Foote rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead Yankton past Watertown 34-0 in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Lucas Kampshoff passed for 92 yards and two scores for Yankton. Cooper Grotenhuis had three catches for 48 yards and a score. Jace McCorkell added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Brayden Boese picked off three passes to lead the Yankton defense. Zach McKee had five stops, including a sack. Walker Kotrous also had five tackles. Acey Marts and McCorkell each had four tackles, and Ben Rumsey added a sack in the victory.
Yankton, 1-1, travels to Brookings on Sept. 21.
